The SafeCare Group Granted Trademark for “SafeCare Applied Intelligence”

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SafeCare Group successfully protected its intellectual property rights by formally applying for and receiving Registered Trademark Status for its artificial intelligence healthcare software as SafeCare Applied Intelligence Known as Intelligent Healthcare , SafeCare AI software offers predictive insights to aid proactive real-time decision support and target opportunities of care to optimize quality, reduce medical errors, control healthcare cost, and improve redundant hospital care.Since 2010, The SafeCare Groupand SafeCareSofthas celebrated impressive accomplishments. 2016 saw the launch of SafeCare Applied Intelligence with artificial intelligence software when The SafeCare Groupinvested heavily into AI to realize game-changing clinical, operational, and financial opportunities for hospitals.Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, Chairman and CEO of The SafeCare Group, commented on the company’s recent registered trademark status. “At The SafeCare Group, ours is a commitment to accelerate the AI revolution in healthcare. We feel our company’s hard-earned reputation is something worth protecting and wanted to prevent any confusion in the marketplace. To help protect the value of the designation in the marketplace, The SafeCare Group applied for and recently received registered trademark status for SafeCare Applied Intelligence by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).”Leveraging machine learning and deep-learning capabilities, SafeCare AI Suite fosters a new generation of AI applications, which are able to sense, reason, act and adapt, to address a range of healthcare challenges in areas such readmissions, medical errors, infections, cost, and outpatient utilization. There are SafeCare AI applications to:• Reduce Redundant Care• Cut Avoidable Readmissions• Lower Hospital Charges• Reduce Inpatient Mortality• Prevent Hospital Infections• Predict Sepsis Progression• Improve Medication SafetySafeCare AI Suite can be purchased as a standalone software platform or together with other software applications that can help hospital rankings.About The SafeCareGroupThe SafeCare Groupwas founded in 2010 and its motto is “Innovating, Disrupting, Transforming” healthcare. Since 2016, The SafeCare Group invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) software known as Intelligent Healthcare to realize game-changing clinical, operational, and financial opportunities for hospitals. Since 2014, SafeCareSoftSaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellencethat optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. Since 2013, The SafeCare Group has provide the 100 SafeCare Hospitalsrankings. For more information about The SafeCare Group’s trademarks, visit

