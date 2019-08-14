Oracle Blockchain Technology for Enterprise Whitepaper

Blockchain Technology for Enterprise

LONDON, UK, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Did you know that 56% of large enterprises plan to adopt blockchain-enabled technology by 2020? http://bit.ly/2YZ5s8H Oracle’s exclusive report “Blockchain Technology for Enterprise” explores the revolution of DLT and how it’s likely to transform current business processes. The report covers:• Business to Business (B2B) Transactions: Explore how blockchains increase the ease and trust of B2B transactions when establishing a shared ledger to improve complexity in today’s digital economy• The Promise and the Pitfalls: Consider challenges of blockchain adoption including scalability, manageability and interoperability and the solutions available to you• An Automated Future: With predictions that by 2020 90% of all applications and services will incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI), delve into how automation is transforming the way businesses receive, manage, and secure data• The Business Value: See how DLT will improve data quality, B2B transactions and data security whilst weighing up the challenges of developing, testing and deploying the technology to examine if your business is ready for transformationPLUS: Learn the most effective methods of integration between different systems such as ERP, CRM and supply chain management to advance your innovation efforts.Download this report today to learn more: http://bit.ly/2YZ5s8H Best WishesHannah KitchenSenior Project Manager | FinTech Networkt: +44 (0) 203 4098416 | e: hkitchen@fintecnet.com



