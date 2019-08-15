Accenture’s Investigation of Hong Kong’s Open Banking Environment

Accenture Open Banking Report

If your planning your Open Banking strategy & partnership model download Accenture’s report to understand how to create value-added financial products

HONG KONG, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- If your planning your Open Banking strategy and partnership model, download Accenture’s revolutionary report to understand how to create value-added financial products whilst protecting & enhancing your ecosystem. http://bit.ly/2Z1KPsx With phase 2 of HKMA’s Open API Framework expected in Q3, the urgency for banks to create compelling Open Banking propositions is paramount.Accenture’s ground-breaking findings conclude that banks must prepare themselves across three dimensions:Technology, Culture & Operations, in order to thrive in this new open, interconnected smart banking landscape.DISCOVER:1. Utilisation of Regulatory EnvironmentHow Hong Kong’s regulatory environment is conducive for Open Banking and how to utilise the opportunities that are present in the smart banking era2. Value of Pre-emptive ApproachWhy taking a pre-emptive approach to Open Banking protects your organisation from inevitable future competition from new entrants and reduces the fluidity of revenue3. Measures to Mitigate Security ConcernsWhy security & data privacy are the top concern for consumers & how it can be mitigated through traditional means & increased personalisation4. Business ModelWhy a partnership driven model is the most profitable for banks & TPP’s due to the trusted position of banksDownload this pioneering report to understand how to adjust established value chains to fit the banking landscape of tomorrow: http://bit.ly/2Z1KPsx All the best,Isobel SinghProject Manager | FinTech Networkt: +44 (0) 203 409 3043| e: isingh@fintecnet.com



