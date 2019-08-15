Accenture’s Investigation of Hong Kong’s Open Banking Environment
With phase 2 of HKMA’s Open API Framework expected in Q3, the urgency for banks to create compelling Open Banking propositions is paramount.
Accenture’s ground-breaking findings conclude that banks must prepare themselves across three dimensions:
Technology, Culture & Operations, in order to thrive in this new open, interconnected smart banking landscape.
DISCOVER:
1. Utilisation of Regulatory Environment
How Hong Kong’s regulatory environment is conducive for Open Banking and how to utilise the opportunities that are present in the smart banking era
2. Value of Pre-emptive Approach
Why taking a pre-emptive approach to Open Banking protects your organisation from inevitable future competition from new entrants and reduces the fluidity of revenue
3. Measures to Mitigate Security Concerns
Why security & data privacy are the top concern for consumers & how it can be mitigated through traditional means & increased personalisation
4. Business Model
Why a partnership driven model is the most profitable for banks & TPP’s due to the trusted position of banks
