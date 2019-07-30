Accenture’s Opening Up Commercial Banking Report

Are you interested in examining how implementing Open Banking can create value for your commercial clients and protect your commercial market position?

HONG KONG, July 30, 2019 -- Are you interested in examining how implementing Open Banking can create value for your commercial clients and protect your commercial market position?

Accenture has collated their country-specific Open Banking research creating a 360 view of current investment, regulation, FinTech positions and the expectations of commercial clients from Open Banking.

Findings in this report include:
• 86% of large corporations are already participating in Open Banking ecosystem platforms or plan to do so in 2019
• 80% of banks have already invested in Open Banking for SMEs and Corporate customers or plan to do so in 2019
• 50% of banks expect Open Banking for SME and Corporate clients to provide between 5% and 10% banking revenues growth over the next 3 to 5 years
• 75% of large corporations would be more interested in joining an Open Banking ecosystem platform with banks



