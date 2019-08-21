Visit Media5 at the Itancia Showcase 2019 this September in Morocco

Sebastien Boyer, Sales Director at Media5, who will attend to the show in Morocco

Media5 is ready for its 2nd year of participation at the Itancia Showcase, this September 12th, at Palmeraie Country Club of Bouskoura, in Casablanca (Morocco).

QUEBEC, CANADA, August 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the path of success of the previous editions, Itancia is thrilled to provide a productive space for exhibitors, among which Media5 will have a seat, to connect and network with more than 250 participants.Media5 is Canada’s leading provider of IP-based communications solutions and a proud partner of Itancia since January 2018 reaching markets in France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and North Africa. This partnership has helped provide the European and the Mediterranean Telecom markets with state-of-the-art Mediatrix VoIP gateways for SIP Trunking, PSTN/TDM replacement, Unified Communications, and Hosted Services to propel local businesses forward.According to the global sales director at Media5, Sébastien Boyer, that will be attending to the show in Casablanca, Morocco, “Media5 will showcase new advanced enhancements to Mediatrix SBC and VoIP gateway offers unveiling our latest developments to drive team productivity and efficiency in IP and hybrid telephony system deployments”.Do not miss your chance to have a closer look at the products and services that Media5 has to offer! Our team is looking forward to meeting you at Itancia Showcase 2019, on September 12th in Casablanca, Morocco.ABOUT MEDIA5 CORPORATIONMedia5 Corporation is a global supplier of multimedia communication solutions, well-known for its reliable, carrier-grade Mediatrix gateways. With a focus on innovation and excellence in customer support, Media5 delivers highly adaptive hardware and software components for business communications and collaboration. Media5 is present worldwide with local representatives in North and Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.Access media5corp.com ABOUT ITANCIAFounded in 1991, ITANCIA France is one of Europe’s leading value-added distributors, specialising in the distribution of communications solutions. With more than 3,400 resellers, the group’s activity revolves around four complementary services activities: multi-brand distribution of telecommunications equipment and network, audiovisual and multimedia infrastructures; the sale of eco-recycled products in corporate telephony; electronic repair of industrial and computer equipment; logistics with tailor-made solutions.



