Perfect World Reveal Characters for Perfect World Mobile

Races and characters are revealed for the western launch of Perfect World Mobile

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ** Explore the skies as a Winged Elf, Human, or Untamed------------------------------------------------------------Perfect World Games has announced the playable races and characters that will be coming to the mobile adaptation of the 12-year classic MMO Perfect World. Players will get to choose from the familiar races of Humans, Winged Elves, and Untamed. With five classes to pick from, players will be able to experience Perfect World Mobile in the playstyle of their choice whether it be as a formidable melee character, a cunning caster, or a supportive healer.Humans:Based at Etherblade, the Humans in Perfect World Mobile have used their knowledge to develop sprawling cities and bustling economies. Players that wish to explore the world as a Human will have the choice of playing as a Blademaster or Wizard. Specializing in melee combat and masters of many weapons, Blademasters are able to wield various swords, axes, and hammers. The Blademaster’s skills will change based on the weapon the player chooses to equip bringing a fresh playstyle with every weapon. The powerful Wizard is the second class option for human players. Gifted with powerful casting abilities, Wizards are able to lay waste to swarms of enemies and unleash the force of destruction against their foes.Winged Elves:Dating back to ancient times, the elegant Winged Elves call the City of the Plume their home. For those players wanting to experience Perfect World Mobile as a Winged Elf, there are two class options, the Archer and the Cleric. Highly skilled with long-ranged weapons and the guards of their kind, Archers have great mobility and are able to attack their opponents from a great range. Players that enjoy a more supportive role can opt to play as the Winged Elf Cleric. Able to fly freely, Clerics are able to heal their allies and buffer the fighting capacity of their team. With skills in supporting magic, curses, and other spiritual powers Clerics are able to bolster their party.Untamed:Skilled in using a variety of venoms to defeat their enemies, the Untamed have both a human and a tiger form. Hailing from the City of the Lost, the Untamed have a keen awareness and great willpower. Untamed Barbarians in tiger form are resistant to their enemy’s damage and possess incredible strength. While in their human form their strength is in their offensive attacks which are powerful enough to shake the earth.Players can pre-register for Perfect World Mobile NA and EU servers now for iOS and Android. Beginning on August 21 EU players will be able to download the game and can experience the seamless world on August 22. To find out more about Perfect World Mobile or to pre-register, visit the official site here ( http://www.playperfectworld.com/ ).A list of features includes:* Massive continent - 60,000 square kilometers panoramic three-dimensional map for players to explore* Perfect World Reinvigorated - next-gen graphics bring new life to the beloved places of Perfect World with realistic light and shadow effects* Long-loved playable races - playable races of humans, Winged Elves, and the Untamed* Rich class choices - experience the classes from the original game, each class brings its own distinct characteristics* Unique flight system - take to the skies with the flight system found in the original game* Epic combat - engage in combat in the air, on land or in the oceans* Spirit-based skill enhancement system - immerse yourself in the balance of Yin and Yang* Oriental-inspired art styleFacebook ( https://www.facebook.com/OfficialPerfectWorldMobile ) | Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/officialperfectworldmobile/ ) | Twitter ( https://twitter.com/PerfectWorldM ) | YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrutwpwgdtzY0CUNvx52ZcA ) | Discord ( https://discord.gg/xgspVRM About Perfect World GamesPerfect World Investment & Holding Group is a globalized cultural and entertainment group, which has introduced its products to over 100 countries and regions around the world, including North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has established dozens of branches in domestic cities, such as Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Chongqing, Chengdu, and Zhuhai, as well as countries, including the US, the Netherlands, France, South Korea, and Japan. At present, Perfect World Investment & Holding Group is involved in business segments including movies & TV, games, cinemas, animation, literature, media, and education.Perfect World Pre-register ( http://www.playperfectworld.com/ ) | Google Play register ( https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pwrd.pwm ) | Official Website ( http://www.playperfectworld.com/



