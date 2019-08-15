Mediatrix DGW Firmware Offers Long Term Support

ALL MEDIATRIX SBCS, GATEWAYS, AND ANALOG ADAPTORS RUN ON THE SAME POWERFUL AND RELIABLE DGW FIRMWARE.

[BLOG ARTICLE] Mediatrix SBCs and VoIP Gateways: Durability and Resilience for Your VoIP Operations

QUEBEC, CANADA, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mediatrix products are known worldwide for their reliability, stability, and flexibility. And the DGW firmware installed on each Mediatrix unit plays an essential role in this success. Our proprietary Mediatrix DGW firmware is developed in-house and is in constant evolution going further and beyond customer needs while meeting the stringent requirements of the fast-changing global VoIP market.For each DGW GA release, Mediatrix platforms must successfully complete more than 8,000 hours of structured lab tests, summing more than 50 million call completions on digital and analog ports. This requirement guarantees the durability and resilience of our products ensuring the highest quality for your operations.SOME FACTS ABOUT THE "DGW FIRMWARE":- New upgrades do not change unit behavior- No need to re-do the system integration when upgrading to the latest features, therefore, reducing deployment costs- Works with any hardware configuration even with modular products already deployed thanks to high configuration portability- Licence activation (SBC, Survivability, TR-069, etc) is managed without needing to upgrade the current DGW firmware version- Remote provisioning, management, and troubleshooting (with the Media5 Management System Virtuo EMS or a third-party application)- Highly durable platforms: 3-year warranty with MTBF of up to 900K hours*- Long-term support (LTS) reduces operation costs, risks, and service disruption while ensuring dependability.*Information based on the Mediatrix 4102 model at 25oCABOUT MEDIA5 CORPORATIONMedia5 Corporation is a global supplier of multimedia communication solutions, well-known for its reliable, carrier-grade Mediatrix gateways. With a focus on innovation and excellence in customer support, Media5 delivers highly adaptive hardware and software components for business communications and collaboration. Media5 is present worldwide with local representatives in North and Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.Access media5corp.com



