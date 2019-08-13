Mediatrix Gateways are now Certified Metaswitch Interoperable

Mediatrix C7 Series - VoIP Gateway Certified Metaswitch

Mediatrix has completed the Metaswitch Networks Interoperability Test Suite with the MetaSphere CFS over SIP

Companies looking for a smooth transition to VoIP with Metaswitch will find Mediatrix the best option to preserve user experience and leverage productivity and scalability for their businesses.” — Eric Beaudoin, Mediatrix product line manager at Media5

SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ensured by the partnership certification completion , the seamless integration between Metaswitch and Mediatrix enables service providers across the globe to benefit from complete and transparent cloud-based communication solutions.Media5 and Metaswitch global teams have been working together to ensure full compatibility of their technologies. The interoperability testing success vouches for the Mediatrix family of gateways and analog adaptors (4102 / C7 Series / S7 Series) to manage the services offered by MetaSphere CFS Networks to drive business communications with advanced collaboration tools and outstanding end-user experience.“Companies looking for a smooth and transparent transition to VoIP with Metaswitch will find Mediatrix the best option to preserve user experience and leverage productivity and scalability for their businesses. Mediatrix minimizes the acceptance tests cycle for hosted communications services”, states Mr. Eric Beaudoin, Mediatrix product line manager at Media5.ABOUT MEDIA5 CORPORATIONMedia5 Corporation is a global supplier of multimedia communication solutions, well-known for its reliable, carrier-grade Mediatrix gateways. With a focus on innovation and excellence in customer support, Media5 delivers highly adaptive hardware and software components for business communications and collaboration. Media5 is present worldwide with local representatives in North and Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.Access media5corp.com ABOUT METASWITCHAs the world’s leading network software provider, Metaswitch designs, develops, delivers, and supports commercial and open-source software solutions for network operators. Metaswitch software runs on commercial, off-the-shelf hardware, as appliances or in the cloud, packaged into solutions that redefine consumer and business communications and enables the interconnection between diverse network services and technologies.



