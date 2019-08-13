Darshan and One-Day Retreat with Spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey in Eagle, Colorado

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is hosting a Darshan and a One-Day Retreat with Louix Dor Dempriey in Eagle, Colorado, in September 2019.All are welcome to attend Darshan with Louix on Friday, September 27th from 7:30 p.m. (by donation); and a One-Day Retreat, on Sunday, September 29th from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Both events are held at Brush Creek Pavilion Studio, 909 Capitol Street, Eagle, Colorado.Darshan with Louix provides the opportunity for people of all ages, faiths, beliefs, and walks of life to receive a personal blessing from this spiritual Master to the backdrop of world devotional music. Louix’s darshan can have profound transformational effects, which often evokes exalted states of bliss, kundalini rising, and even healing of physical ailments.During Louix’s One-Day Retreat, immerse yourself in this spiritual Master’s wisdom, grace, love, and humor as you receive his personal blessing and guidance to move you into deeper levels of self-mastery. Experience illuminating discourses, guided meditations, and ecstatic singing throughout the course of this magical day. The retreat fee includes a vegan lunch.For those who cannot attend the One-Day retreat in person, the retreat will be streamed live on the Internet via Louix.tv . All registrants and attendees will also receive access to the replay. Louix.tv is a membership site providing both free and paid access to an exclusive library of Louix's teachings, along with additional monthly content. Louix's teachings are non-denominational and open to people of all ages, faiths, beliefs, and walks of life.For more information, pricing, and to register for the One-Day Retreat, please click here: https://www.louix.org/colorado-events-27-29-sep-2019-eagle-co/ About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org



