Ai4 Finance: A Conference to Explore How AI Is Impacting Financial Services

Explore the Top Use Cases of AI in Finance and Learn How AI is Impacting Financial Services From Industry Leaders at the Ai4 Finance Conference August 21 & 22.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ai4 Finance Conference is an application-only gathering of business leaders and data practitioners within the finance industry.The conference, taking place in an intimate setting over the course of two days, includes two tracks: a technical “Data Track” geared towards the data scientist or engineer and a non-technical “Business Track” geared towards upper level management.Conference themes include how AI is solving problems related to loan & insurance underwriting, chatbots, alternative data, algorithmic trading, robo-advisors, fraud detection, credit scoring, and compliance. Talks under these themes will be given by speakers who are prominent industry leaders in finance.Confirmed speakers at the conference include:Gordon Liu, EVP - US Head of Global Risk Analytics, HSBCArvind Rajan, Managing Director - Head of Global & Macro, PGIM Fixed IncomeZiad Iskandar, Head of Digital Solutions, BNP ParibasTilky Xu, VP - Quant Research / Data Scientist, JPMorganRuching Gupta, VP - Credit Risk, HSBCJames Bell, Head of AI & Machine Learning, Dow JonesWendy Callaghan, Chief Innovation Legal Officer, AIGChe Guan, Principal Data Scientist, Raymond JamesYan-Zhu Wu, Senior Data Scientist, Credit SuisseMichael Beal, CEO, Data Capital ManagementRavi Bhatia, Head of Global Credit Risk Oversight, PayPalMatthias Feiler, Head of Asset Allocation, LGT Capital PartnersSrisatish Ambati, CEO & Co-Founder, H2O.aiJun Kim, Director - Finance Decision Science, American ExpressRichard Mathieson, Managing Director, BlackRockDavid Robinson, Chief Data Scientist, DataCampThibaut Ajdler, Senior Quantitative Analyst, LGT Capital PartnersScott Clark, CEO & Co-Founder, SigOpt& many moreLast year, the Ai4 Finance conference was a sold out show with 350+ senior finance execs & data practitioners in attendance from 9/10 of the largest US Banks including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley amongst others.Attending the conference is by application-only to ensure the best quality networking for all attendees. Senior leaders and data practitioners at financial institutions can find the Ai4 Finance application here to be considered.Ai4 Finance is part of the larger conference series which organizes application-only & industry-specific conferences centered around AI applications. Ai4 also organizes 3 other conferences: Ai4 Healthcare, Ai4 Cybersecurity, and Ai4 Retail.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.