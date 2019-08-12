NEW Kinship Support Services for Mahoning County Residents

Are you parenting the child of a family member or friend and reside in Mahoning county? If so, NOAS Kinship Support Services are here to help you!

Parenting the child of a family member or friend can be challenging. When questions or issues arise, NOAS is here to help by offering a listening ear and a welcoming support group.” — Cheryl Tarantino, NOAS Executive Director

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- These services include access to experienced staff, Mondays through Thursdays 8:30am-5:00pm, who will address your issues and concerns as kinship caregivers by problem solving and connecting you to helpful resources. Also provided is an opportunity for you to regularly meet as a group to discuss your individual experiences, share parenting ideas and strategies, learn from each other, and develop relationships and resources to help strengthen your family.Please join NOAS for this ongoing support group including FREE dinner and childcare, as well as discussion with other kinship families. Group will take place at Mahoning County Children Services from 6-8:00pm on the following dates:Monday, August 26thMonday, September 23rdMonday, October 21stMonday, November 4thMonday, November 25thMonday, December 16thFor more information or to RSVP call Kim at (330) 236-5503 or email kstewart@noas.com.*Mahoning County Residents Only. RSVP is Required.Program provided by NOAS and paid for by Mahoning County Children Services.



