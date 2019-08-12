NEW Kinship Support Services for Mahoning County Residents
Are you parenting the child of a family member or friend and reside in Mahoning county? If so, NOAS Kinship Support Services are here to help you!
Please join NOAS for this ongoing support group including FREE dinner and childcare, as well as discussion with other kinship families. Group will take place at Mahoning County Children Services from 6-8:00pm on the following dates:
Monday, August 26th
Monday, September 23rd
Monday, October 21st
Monday, November 4th
Monday, November 25th
Monday, December 16th
For more information or to RSVP call Kim at (330) 236-5503 or email kstewart@noas.com.
*Mahoning County Residents Only. RSVP is Required.
Program provided by NOAS and paid for by Mahoning County Children Services.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Kim Stewart
Northeast Ohio Adoption Services (NOAS)
+1 330-236-5503
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
