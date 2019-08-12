NICK’S PLUMBING EARNS NEW AWARD FROM NEXTDOOR.COM

Nick's Plumbing & Sewer Services

NICK’S PLUMBING EARNS 2019 “NEIGHBORHOOD FAVORITE AWARD” FROM NEXTDOOR.COM

Nextdoor.com is like Facebook for your subdivision…it allows us to narrowcast offers to specific areas, without having to dodge cute cat videos.” — Ursula O’Hara

HOUSTON, TEXAS , UNITED STATES, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nick’s Plumbing and Sewer Services is proud to announce that they have been named a 2019 Neighborhood Favorite by Nextdoor.com, the “private social network for your neighborhood.” Nextdoor.com can help you find a last-minute babysitter, a lost pet, or even keep you safe with safety tips and alerts for your immediate area.Nextdoor.com created a “Neighborhood Favorites Program” that takes us back to the days when the best recommendations always came from your neighbors. Each summer, from mid-June to early July, Nextdoor.com subscribers are asked to offer opinions on companies they have done business with locally. Surveys are sent out, and after tallying the data, the Neighborhood Favorites are published in early August.Nick’s Plumbing and Sewer Services created their free business page at Nextdoor.com quite early in the website’s existence. Nick’s Plumbing regularly uses the platform to engage with their customers, announce special offers, and keep up with what the community thinks of them. Chief Marketing Officer, Ursula O’Hara, says, “Nextdoor.com is like Facebook for your subdivision…it allows us to narrowcast offers to specific areas, without having to dodge cute cat videos.”Nick’s Plumbing and Sewer Services is a full-service plumbing company, based in the Heights area of Houston, Texas since 1979. Nick’s Plumbing is owned and operated by Richard Saad assisted by Operations Manager John Eccles. Licensed master plumbers Saad and Eccles host a Facebook Live show known as “the Potty Mouth Guys.” Each week they pick a plumbing related topic and break it down into a conversation between two guys who know a lot about plumbing having fun!For more information about Nick’s Plumbing and Sewer Services, contact Ursula O’Hara, CMO at marketing@nicksplumbing.com. You can reach the company’s business office at 713-868-9907.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.