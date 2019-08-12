International Music Producer and Songwriter, DJ Fredy Muks Takes Afrobeats to the World

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DJ Fredy Muks has released his highly anticipated full-length album, "African Shadow" (Around The World In Afrobeat). This 7-track album is now available on iTunes and other digital platforms.Fredy Muks is dubbed by fans and the press as 'the ambassador of multi-genre music' and has gained recognition as a producer, songwriter, and DJ. The Album "African shadow" (Around The World In Afrobeat) is an evidence of his work in the spread of AfroBeats music, an ode to women and a bridge to the world between cultures."African Shadow" (Around The World In Afrobeat) is a 7-Songs Album whereby Dj Fredy Muks collaborated with 7 of his good creative friends from USA, Mexico, Kazakstan, Armenia, Kenya, India & Canada to create a masterpiece. "African shadow" is a standing testament to its creator's musical prowess and ability to seamlessly incorporate a variety of influences into a progressive, and soulful music album."African Shadow" (Around The World In Afrobeat) is the product of years of composition, recording, and production. Global warming to hopeless romantics, this album is filled with gems of lyrics and melodies for the ages, with inspirations from the likes of the renowned Afro legend, Fela Kuti, with a blend of electronic sounds, this album perfectly represents the state of the new age afro-pop music. This album pulls inspiration from the past, present, future, and a variety of international influences.Notable collaborators and featured musicians delivering instrumental & vocal performances include Braile from the USA, Z Lala from Armenia, Chalease from Mexico, Nahsha from Kenya, Marty Crown from Kazakhstan, Amber J from Canada, and Shefali from India. These are artists with diverse musical and cultural backgrounds coming together to create a timeless musical quality.Music written and performed straight from the heart is how "African Shadow" (Around The World In Afrobeat) has been described by the people that have listened to the album. As a very talented and hard-working artist and performer, DJ Fredy Muks is the principal creative force behind the new album as the composer and producer."African Shadow" (Around The World In Afrobeat) is now available here: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1475392947 Connect with DJ Fredy Muks on his Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/fredymuks About DJ Fredy MuksDJ Fredy Muks founder of MUKS ENTERTAINMENT, is an international multi-genre music producer, songwriter, and resident DJ at the HOLLYWOOD. Born in Cameroon, lived and performed across the world, he has penned and produced major hit songs for several artists around the world. He is also a member of the recording academy (Grammys) and an advocate and ambassador for Afro-pop and AfroBeats music worldwide.



