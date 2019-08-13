Changes in the Travel Industry Are Highlighted in Recent Interviews

Starsha, Founder and CEO of Suite24 Candice Georgiadis Tim Hentschel, creator of HotelPlanner.com

Meeting individual and group traveler needs

The success metric for Suite24 is the number of users and reservations booking on the platform. We expect that this will triple the amount of bookings a hotel can receive in a single day.” — Starsha Green, Founder and CEO of Suite24

GREENWICH, CT, USA, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing foot print of companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.There continues to be a lot of upheaval and developments in the travel industry and Candice Georgiadis interviews some of the people at the forefront of these changes. In a recent interview with Starsha Green, Founder and CEO of Suite24, we find her discussing the new 'wave' in hotel bookings, in particular catering to 'short stay' travelers. An excerpt from the full interview:Let’s jump to the core of our discussion. Can you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the travel and hospitality industries?The innovation we bring to the hospitality industry is essentially leveraging idle capacity of hotel rooms and creating new, unique and flexible ways for guests and hotels to interact all while creating additional revenue lines. The tech roadmap we have in place for the next 2 years on the platform is fantastic.We are really trying to create a product that allows the guest to create an all-inclusive, personalised stay with their hotel of choice whether it be due to a last-minute disruption, a planned long layover with the kids, or just a day stay with that special someone. By allowing guests to book rooms in hourly time blocks we have created a new way for guests to engage with hotels with flexible pricing options depending on what kind of stay they require.Our platform will also be incorporating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities via a Digital Concierge which will provide personalised recommendations to each guest based on their staying history and profile preferences. For the hotels, this creates additional revenue opportunities by allowing us to track and analyse data such as guest spend, booking patterns and third party services to help keep revenue within the hotels. Hotels also have access to other benefits such as advertising hotel bars, specials, cocktail hours, restaurants, spas, conference rooms and facilities, all which will be bookable through the platform.As we progress our relationships with partners such as Qantas, Accor and Rydges, we hope to incorporate reward and loyalty programs so guests can earn points off credit cards, Frequent Flyer programs or hotel loyalty programs. We have so much more in store but you’ll have to wait for the next release! - Read the rest of the interview here In addition to the 'short stay' problem, groups have always run into challenges and Tim Hentschel, creator of HotelPlanner.com , has put a solution in place. Portions of the interview are below:Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?I’m not much into making funny mistakes, but in the early days I can remember venture capital banks turning us down for funding, and after each rejection the banker would tell me to call them when we made our first million. We were already making millions in revenues, but we didn’t see our first profits until year three. I still can’t understand why we would call a venture capital banker once we made our first million in profits. Did they want us to put money into their bank? We have watched so many venture capital and private equity funded companies fail in our industry; this first interaction with them taught me why.What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?We care about people: namely our community, our customers and our employees. After my business partner and I mortgaged our houses to buy out our angel investors, we both gave shares to our employees. We wanted to be a completely employee owned business, so everyone was fully invested our continued success.Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”? Can you share a story about that?This is an important question. I’ve seen a lot of burn out over the years. Online travel is a 24/7 business. Creativity is my greatest motivator and what keeps me focused, centered and passionate. My suggestion is to challenge yourself every day to create something new and make something better than it was before. We look to all our employees to have that same drive. Our team is constantly challenging why we do things the way we do them. They question nearly every aspect of our operation continually, asking, “can this be done a better way to make the customers happier?” - The full interview is available here While these are just excerpts of the interviews, Candice Georgiadis continues to not only provide expanded social media presence for these companies, but brings out some important details through her conversations. As a result, readers want to dig further and ultimately use the services/products these companies provide.About Candice GeorgiadisCandice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine and several others. 