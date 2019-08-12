DogFriendly.com's Guide To Traveling With Your Dogs is now available in Kindle Ebook Format

DogFriendly.com's Guide to Traveling With Your Dogs DogFriendly.com's Logo

This new Ebook contains everything you need to know to travel with your dog. All in a searchable ebook.

USA, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- UNITED STATES, August 12, 2019 -- DogFriendly.com https://www.dogfriendly.com ) has now published it's dog-traveler's bible - DogFriendly.com's Guide to Traveling With Your Dogs as a Kindle Ebook. The book tells you everything you need to know about traveling with your dogs. Whether you have one small dog or many large dogs this book tells you the ins and outs of traveling with your pups. By car, plane or even train there are more options than ever before. And included are dog-friendly travel guides for 70 pet-friendly regions and cities in the United States.Included in this book are chapters covering everything you need to know. From the first section entitled "Let's travel together" the book is packed with tips about preparing for a road trip, dogs on Amtrak, dogs on airplanes and the different requirements and policies. It includes etiquette that you should follow when traveling with a dog to a beach, restaurant with dog-friendly outdoor dining, shopping, visiting pet-friendly attractions and visiting parks and hikes. Also entry requirements for many countries on all continents and policies of the international airlines as well. The book could've stopped there but goes on to include travel guides for 70 United States destinations that you may want to visit wit your furbabies. From Acadia in Maine to San Diego, from Seattle to Key West and everywhere in between this book gives you great ideas on where to take your pooch."This new ebook gives you the key information to enjoy travel with your dogs as well as an overall guide to many places to visit" says Len Kain, President of DogFriendly.com. "From doggy dining etiquette to beach behavior tips, from how to find pet-friendly lodging and parks to guides of most U.S. regions - it's all here".The ebook sells for $3.99 at the Kindle Store.For more details visit https://www.dogfriendly.com . DogFriendly.com, founded in 1998 to provide dog travel information, offers a free website and publishes paperback books.Len KainDogFriendly.com Inc.+1 833-475-2275



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.