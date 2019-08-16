Santhigram Kerala Ayurveda opens its Premium Ayurveda Center in Toronto, Canada

Santhigram Kerala Ayurveda Center at Toronto, Canada Lamp lighting ceremony on the occasion of the grand opening of the Toronto center Santhigram team lined up along with the VIP and other dignitaries

Santhigram Kerala Ayurveda proudly announces launching of its first Ayurvedic Wellness Centre in Canada at 6980 Maritz Drive, Unit #1, Mississauga, Ontario.

The doctor of the future will give no medication, but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, diet and in the cause and prevention of disease.” — Thomas Alva Edison

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santhigram Kerala Ayurveda is proud to announce the Launch of its First Ayurvedic Wellness Centre in Canada at 6980 Maritz Drive, Unit #1, Mississauga, Ontario.

The opening of the Centre, in the Greater Toronto Area which is the Most Populous and metropolitan Region of Canada, is not only a testament of their commitment to the mission to advocate and propagate "Ayurveda”, a five thousand year old system of health and wellness and make it part of the mainstream health and wellness option in The World but further enhances their position as the Premier and National Ayurveda Company in the North America to offer its specialized services and therapies to a good section of the population with holistic, non-invasive, and drug free therapies.

The centre was formally inaugurated by honourable Mr. Deepak Anand, MPP and Vice-Chair, Standing Committee on Social Policy of Legislative Assembly of Ontario. The occasion was also graced by Mr. Satish Thakkar, President, Excelsior Group and Chair International Yoga Day Canada, Mr. Tom Varughese, MP candidate and Secretary of Rotary Club of Mississauga-Malton and many community leaders and associations including World Malayalee Council, Toronto Province.

Santhigram Kerala Ayurveda is a pioneer in the Kerala specific Ayurvedic and Panchakarma Therapies to alleviate various ailments. Santhigram also provides specialized proprietary treatments for the management of chronic health problems related to Stress-depression, Musculo-skeletal disorders, Life Style Disorders, and Rehabilitative care for Geriatric age group. Santhigram has been running Authentic Ayurveda Centers successfully in 4 locations in India for more than 20 years and 10 locations in the United States spread over New Jersey, New York, Texas and Illinois for more than 10 years and has helped hundreds of people to alleviate their health issues with Santhigram’s specialized side-effect-free holistic treatments.

Dr. Gopinathan Nair, Founder, President & CEO of Santhigram Ayurveda Group was very optimistic and excited on the launching of the company’s Ayurveda Wellness Centre in Canada, where the demand and acceptance for Yoga and Natural therapies is very high.

The company plans to promote its "Individual-Specific services and Ayurveda wellness regimes" which specialises in conditioning and cleansing the Body and Mind to counter the stress and anxiety induced health problems of a high paced executive lifestyle of people of Toronto, he noted.

Santhigram also manufactures various classical Ayurveda products at its FDA certified facility in Kerala, India on the brand name of "Santhigram Herbals", which are tested and certified at the government labs for ensuring that Santhigram products maintain the quality and do not contain any ingredients which are harmful for human use.

The Toronto Centre will be managed by a team of well qualified and experienced Ayurveda Consultants under the guidance of Dr. Ambika Nair, Chief Consultant of Santhigram Group.

For more details please contact:

Nitin Nair, Vice President

Santhigram Kerala Ayurveda Inc.

6980 Maritz Drive, Unit 1

Mississauga, ON L5W 1Z3, Canada

Phone: +1-647-477-8283, Email: info@santhigrama.ca

http://www.santhigram.ca

Grand Opening Ceremony of Santhigram Kerala Ayurveda Center at 6980 Maritz Dr. Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5W 1Z3



