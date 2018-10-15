Santhigram Wellness Kerala Ayurveda Opens a Premier Ayurveda Holistic Panchakarma Therapy Center at Manhattan (NYC)

Ribbon cutting ceremony Chief Guest Mr. Devadasan Nair lighting the lamp

Health is a state of body, wellness is a state of being” — F.Stanford

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santhigram Wellness is pleased to announce the opening of a premier Ayurvedic Holistic Panchakarma Therapy Center in Manhattan which was formally opened on October 04, 2018 by Mr. K. Devadasan Nair, Consul (Community Affairs), Consul General of India in New York, USA in the presence of many of its friends and well-wishers including Mr. George Abraham, former Chief Technology Officer at United Nations.

The New York Center, located at 30 East 40th Street, Suite 607, is an authentic Kerala Ayurvedic and Panchakarma Therapy Center for providing Ayurvedic Consultation and holistic treatments for alleviating various chronic ailments and Life Style Consultation and preventive and rejuvenation therapies. The Center has Consultation Room, separate treatment Rooms for both male and female clients equipped with Ayurveda equipment and fixtures imported from Kerala, India to ensure genuine Kerala Ayurveda therapy is imparted as per the ancient treatise of Kerala Ayurveda.

The Center is staffed with qualified and experienced Ayurveda doctors and Panchakarma Technicians and specialist Consultation with our Chief Holistic Consultant Dr.Ambika Nair is also available at this location with prior appointment.

With the on boarding of the Manhattan Center in a prime location just one block from the famous Grand Central Station on the Park Avenue, Santhigram has fulfilled the long standing demand of many of our clients in Manhattan translating into more convenient access from the five boroughs of New York City, Long Island, Upstate New York, Connecticut and Jersey City.

The Chief Guest Mr. K. Devadasan Nair has expressed the view during his inaugural speech that the unique services brought by Santhigram to Manhattan will definitely help many people who are looking for holistic remedies for treating their various chronic health issues. Mr. George Abraham and other dignitaries who spoke on the occasion applauded the Ayurvedic services being provided by Santhigram which had already been benefiting hundreds of people in East Coast and Midwest where Santhigram is operating nearly a dozen Centers for the last more than 10 years.

Dr. Gopinathan Nair, Founder and Chairman of Santhigram Ayurveda Group, has taken the opportunity to once again thank our Patrons for the support extended to Santhigram over the years and expressed confidence to serve the US populace with renewed dedication in the days ahead.

We look forward eagerly to announce and update the progress with our West Coast Center shortly.

