Health is not valued till sickness comes” — Thomas Fuller

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santhigram Kerala Ayurveda opens its Premium Ayurvedic Hospital at Gurugram, NCR Delhi, India

Leading provider of Kerala-specific Ayurvedic and Panchakarma treatments for alleviating several chronic ailments, Santhigram Kerala Ayurvedic Company Limited, announces the opening of its Premium Ayurvedic Hospital with all facilities at Gurugram, NCR (National Capital Region), Delhi, India.

Santhigram Kerala Ayurvedic Company Limited has proudly announced the opening of its Premium Ayurvedic Hospital at Gurugram, NCR (National Capital Region), Delhi, India in line with its goal of making Kerala-specific Ayurvedic and Panchakarma Treatments easily accessible to patients in different parts of India and through its subsidiary in the United States. The hospital has premium facilities for the comfortable stay for the outstation patients and those who need in-patient care and treatments. The facility is in the heart of Gurgaon, near Medicity and has easy accessibility.

Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) treatments have become increasingly popular and accepted by patients across the globe as people started realizing the immense benefits of such holistic methods of treatments free of side-effects. It has gained significance in this modern world due to its holistic approach to the well-being of the individuals. Holistic health is one of the trends of the modern world and complementary medicines are viewed by many as a solution to the spiraling health and medical care costs.” Unfortunately, such treatments are not easily accessible due to inadequate providers of quality ayurvedic and panchakarma treatments. This is where Santhigram Kerala Ayurveda has been able to make a huge difference over the years by having several locations in the US and in India, including the recently opened ayurveda hospital with premium facility at Gurugram, NCR Delhi, India.

The grand opening of Santhigram Ayurveda Hospital at 1095-P, Sector 46, Gurugram, Haryana - 122 003 took place on the 24th March, 2019. Some of the dignitaries that graced the event include the Chief Guest, Ms. Madhu Azad, Mayor of Gurugram, the guests of honour Dr. Prasanna Kumar, IAS, Director General, Haryana Institute of Public Administration, Mr. R.S.Rathee, Municipal Counsellor of M.C.G., Mr. Veer Sagar, former CEO of DCM Data Systems and the renowned Architect of Delhi Mr. John Philipose.

During the event Dr. Gopinathan Nair, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Santhigram Group has welcomed all the guests and unveiled Santhigram’s various plans including getting NABH Accreditation and facilitating Health Insurance coverage for the patients availing Santhigram’s hospital services. He has also introduced all the team members including Dr. Ambika Nair - Chief Consultant Physician, Dr. Vasanthy.P.R.-Senior Resident Doctor, Dr. Anurag Nair, Director & CEO Santhigram Herbals, Ms. Sunitha Puttaninghatt, Director handling India operations, Mr. Mohan Nair, Vice President managing the Gurgaon Hospital and Mr. Saiju Menon, Manager- Administration. All the guests have extended their felicitations and best wishes for Santhigram’s new venture.

About Santhigram Kerala Ayurveda

Santhigram Kerala Ayurvedic Company was established in 1998 to offer genuine “Kerala specific Ayurvedic Treatments” to treat several chronic ailments and also to help clients maintain a healthy body and mind. The specialized therapies, that Santhigram offer, consist of several exceptional methods for total body rejuvenation with several locations throughout the US and in India. Developed thousands of years ago, Ayurvedic and Panchakarma therapies are time-proven treatments for increasing energy levels and brain function, strengthening the immune system and increasing longevity. Santhigram’s specialized Ayurvedic & Panchakarma treatments and proprietary health management packages have helped hundreds of people to alleviate specific health problems like Back Pain, Neck Pain, Frozen Shoulder, Sinusitis, Migraine, Joint Pain, Arthritis, Insomnia, Depression. Psoriasis etc. Santhigram’s unique health rejuvenation programs also help to reduce obesity and mental tension, enhances body complexion and skin luster, corrects metabolism and deficiency and recharges the body and mind. As part of its comprehensive menu of services, specifically designed to improve quality of life for busy professionals and their families, the facility also provides the highly sought-after Ayurvedic rejuvenation program which incorporates a series of customized detoxifying, balancing, and nourishing therapies.

Santhigram Kerala Ayurvedic Company also has established Ayurveda Wellness Centers in 10 locations in the US spread over New Jersey, New York, Texas and Illinois delivering a wide range of solutions including treatments for the management of many health issues, wellness therapies and beauty therapies.



Grand Opening Ceremony of Santhigram Kerala Ayurvedic Hospital, at at 1095-P, Sector 46, Gurgaon, NCR Delhi, India



