New Modern Family Dental Office Opens in St. Petersburg Florida

Dr. Brian Leeson opens a new modern dental practice in St. Petersburg Florida. Dr. Leeson uses top dental technology offering preventative dental care.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4th Street Family Dentistry, a full-service general and cosmetic dental office is pleased to announce it has opened a new location in St. Petersburg, FL. The new location is modern and highly advanced with dental technology. The office includes innovative family and multi-specialty services designed to help patients reduce dental emergencies through the use of diagnostic dental technology.

The new world-class facility will enable 4th street family dentistry's team of modern dental professionals to provide state-of-the-art dental treatments all while making patient comfort a top priority. The new, all-digital office is fully paperless and has been outfitted with the latest advancements in dental technology.

"The new facility will enable us to provide the highest quality of authentic dental care for our patients," says Dr. Brian Leeson, Owner of 4th street Family Dentistry. Our technology-enabled practice allows us to educate our patients on proper dental hygiene and preventative dental care."

Services provided by 4th Street Family Dental Care include teeth whitening, cleanings, crowns, sealants, fillings, low dose digital X-rays, and more.

4th street family dental care staff are committed to providing the highest quality care and is at the ready to help patients achieve beautiful smiles.



4th street family dentistry will announce it's official grand opening a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new office on their Facebook Page soon.

About Dr. Leeson

Dr. Leeson is passionate about providing a comfortable dental experience for his patients. After working in local private practice for the past few years, Dr. Leeson decided to start his own practice in the community he and his wife live in. Dr. Leeson is passionate about cooking, brewing beer, playing sports and just being outdoors. He enjoys participating each year in the Florida Mission of Mercy Outreach Program which provides free dentistry to the underserved population. He welcomes new patients to his facility.



About 4th Street Family Dentistry

4th street Family Dentistry is a general, family and specialty dental practice in St. Petersburg Florida. servicing Downtown St. Pete, historic Kenwood, Lealman and many other communities around the sunshine city. Located at 1808 4th Street North St. Petersburg, Florida 33704, the office is a convenient space for anyone around the region to visit. Equipped with digital dental technology 4th Street Family Dentistry provides the highest quality dental care for you and your family.



