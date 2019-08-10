Innovating ‘Green’ .ORG Site Yellow Pages Goes Green Announces Rebranding As YellowPagesDirectory.com

Innovator in Yellow Pages listings hosts over 27,000,000 business listings and over 280,000,000 residential White Pages listings in the United States.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A New York based Yellow Pages company has announced it is re-branding itself as YellowPagesDirectory.com. An innovator in Yellow Pages listings , the website, which began as InteractiveCities.com in 2006, hosts over 27,000,000 business listings and over 280,000,000 residential White Pages listings in the United States.The service originally re-branded itself YellowPagesGoesGreen.org in 2010 when the business took a significant turn towards an environmentally sound mission pushing hard for the total elimination of print phone books. Together with online petition site PaperlessPetition.org, the two urged for an environmentally sound solution for consumers to opt-out of print phone book delivery gathering thousands of signatures which were then forwarded on to phone book companies. The service was the only one of its kind and attracted tremendous response from consumers looking to opt-out creating an undeniable and needed response from phone companies.For years, YellowPagesGoesGreen.org continued to work with municipalities and local governments around the country to establish ordinances to mandate Yellow Pages and White Pages only be delivered to home and offices that ask for them. As a result, in 2010, the city of Seattle passed the first ordinance requiring phone-book companies to let residents opt out of getting the yellow pages and assigned the companies penalties for each unwanted book delivered.The law was the first of its kind and was fought by the Local Search Association, an organization representing Yellow Pages publishers with the organization winning the case and striking down the law, however, the growing awareness of the case and its purpose did ‘prompt’ or ‘persuade’ the Local Search Association to create the first opt-out mechanism now found online at www.yellowpagesoptout.com Today, with its mission firmly remaining in place, the business believes it is time to move forward with its new URL which has already been implemented and a new look and feel to be replaced in the coming weeks. After nine years of operations as the only true economically known ‘green’ Yellow Pages, the sites web address changed last month from yellowpagesgoesgreen.org to yellowpagesdirectory.com and its design was completely revamped.The key in an effective website service is online traffic and visibility. We hope these changes will make our site so much better and easier to navigate. We continue to be one of the lowest cost yellow pages solution in America and our goal to improve our client’s businesses and website visibility will remain a top priority,” said CEO Michael Keegan.Yellow Pages Directory Inc., owner of both YellowPagesGoesGreen.org and PaperlessPetition.org, offers an environmentally friendly Web-based alternative to paper telephone directories. Both YellowPagesGoesGreen.org and PaperlessPetition.org were instrumental in promoting opt-out awareness across the United States.For more information please visit https://www.yellowpagesdirectory.com



