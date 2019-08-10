Introducing Vybbz, the Exclusive Social Networking Platform for Professionals

Vybbz

Connecting professionals with entrepreneurs and vice versa, for the purpose of networking and sharing of ideas

Vybbz will not only help you grow your network, but it will also help you further your success in reaching your professional goals.” — A. Dominic

LONDON, UK, August 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vybbz is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative networking platform created to connect like-minded professionals from diverse industries with unique networking opportunities. Open to professionals in any type of business, or entrepreneurs who are in business for themselves, Vybbz allows users the opportunity to connect and collaborate with people in similar positions.

“If you occupy a mid-senior level position or own a reputable business, Vybbz is the perfect place to form valuable professional connections with the experts in your field,” says A. Dominic, company founder. “It will not only help you grow your network, but it will also help you further your success in reaching your professional goals.”

An official launching event will take place on September 12, 2019, at the Bankside Pier in London, set against a spectacular backdrop of the Thames River. The event will also mark the launch of the Vybbz mobile App, which includes many exciting features including the ability to quickly and conveniently connect the user with peers holding similar positions in other companies.

“We’d love to have you join us,” adds Dominic. “What a great opportunity to meet new friends, colleagues and well-matched professionals while having a glass of wine and enjoying the beautiful scenery of the Thames River at night. Be sure not to miss this exclusive event!”

Vybbz is also planning a number of future events that will include a series of selective experiences specifically tailored to lifestyles, including, cigar, whiskey, fashion and wine tasting. These events will be held at various exclusive venues across the United Kingdom.

“Finding people you can really relate to is so difficult, which is exactly why we came up with the idea of Vybbz. Vybbz changes everything! When individuals from varied industries join together through one shared platform, new business connections, ideas and professional networking lead the way to some amazing opportunities. And remember, your network is your net worth.”

For more information, visit the website at www.vybbz.com.



