Make Way - The Debut Album from E58 Worship – Available Today

E58 Worship "Make Way" Album Art Vocalists for the E58 Worship album Make Way

Worship Project from Expression58 Church Introduces Eight Original Songs Created from Church Community Songwriting Retreat

The journey we’ve been on as a family - loss - love – fear – victory – pain – healing – faith. You can hear it all in the songs and stories, all written to bring Jesus close to those who listen.” — Dan Lutz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Birthed from a passion for creativity, collaboration, and authentic worship, E58 Worship has launched their debut album, MAKE WAY, today, August 9. Recorded live in Los Angeles, E58 Worship is the music branch of Expression58 Church in Glendale, CA.Much like the worship community, the Expression58 church began eleven years ago with a specific focus to make a home among the unchurched in the Los Angeles community. Founding pastors Shawn Bolz and Jona and Jennifer Toledo felt called to plant a church committed to the message of Isaiah 58. A church focused on inspiring personal faith, creative and cultural renewal, and societal transformation.The project began when the music community at E58 submitted original songs that could be used in the church services. Soon, 20 members of the community set off on a retreat, focused on prayer, listening to where God may be leading the community, and songwriting. By the end of the week, the group had completed 20 original songs, 8 of which are featured on the 12-song MAKE WAY album.“This album is a beautiful representation of the community at Expression58,” shares Dan Lutz, Co-Worship Pastor and Producer. “Behind this collection of raw and authentic original material lies a fabric of friendships that has been woven together over the past few years. The journey we’ve been on as a family – loss – love – fear – victory – pain – healing – faith. You can hear it all in the songs and stories, all written to bring Jesus close to those who listen."The album features seven of the community’s worship leaders, performing the songs live at E58 Church. The band is as diverse as the music, with vocalists from the US, Australia, Barbados, and South Africa who are professional musicians, entertainment professionals, and ministry leaders.Artist Matt Sallee (Pentatonix) continues, “I’ve been involved in a lot of recordings and video shoots and none of them compare to the heart on this album. This is a new sound that God released from heaven that’s we are blessed enough to be able to steward. This house has such a beautiful heart for worship and these songs were birthed from a place of community & Family.”“My prayer is that this album reaches the world with the truth of a very present Father in Heaven longing to BE with His people,” shares vocalist, Co-Worship Pastor, and Producer Michelle Lutz. “That through these songs, the resurrection power of Jesus Christ is sung into a situation that brings life-giving change and transformation. My prayer is that lonely and hungry hearts are satisfied having encountered through these songs, the person of Jesus who is just as satisfied by the devotion of His precious people. My prayer is that they might experience through these songs true communion with the GREAT I AM through the worship of our savior, Jesus Christ. He is so near, He longs to be our friend and part of our every moment. I pray these songs provide the space for that revelation.”Track listing:FreedomPowerful GodWildfireFirst LoveFilled with HeavenAs The Sun RisesLove Goes OnLove Has OvercomeMake WayJerichoSecret GardenYour DelightWebsite: https://www.e58worship.org/

Trailer - Make Way by E58 Worship



