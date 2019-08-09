Boca City Walk Adds SemaConnect EV Charging Stations as Amenity for Residents

The four new SemaConnect smart EV charging stations at Boca City Walk support drivers in downtown Boca Raton who are reducing emissions while enjoying all that Southern Florida has to offer.

BOCA RATON, FLA., USA, August 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca City Walk has installed four wall-mounted electric vehicle charging stations from SemaConnect. Located minutes from Minzer Park, the Greystar-managed apartment community offers residents the latest in luxury living. The new ENERGY STAR certified Series 6 charging stations from SemaConnect are the community’s latest addition to green upgrades which include modern LED lights, ENERGY STAR-certified stainless steel appliances, and a community bicycle program. Boca City Walk also offers residents the use of Hello Alfred personal hospitality services, Central Bark dog park, resort-style pool deck, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

“Our residents want the best green amenities,” said Crystal Perez, community manager at Boca City Walk. “When I arrived at Boca City Walk, I knew I wanted to install smart Level 2 charging stations that were faster, safer, and easier to use than the basic 120 volt charge cords previously used by EV drivers in our parking garage. We’re excited to serve our residents with another top-rated green product, and we’ve already had questions about the stations from EV drivers at our community!”

“Boca Raton, and Florida as a whole, is becoming a leader in electric vehicles,” said Randy Etman, sales manager at SemaConnect. “The new charging stations at Boca City Walk will support EV drivers in downtown Boca Raton who are reducing emissions while enjoying all that Southern Florida has to offer.”

The four new Series 6 electric vehicle charging stations at Boca City Walk are SemaConnect’s solution for Class A commercial properties with shared parking. The ENERGY STAR-certified product runs on 240 volts and transfers maximum 30amp to any plug-in electric vehicle in North America. With the SemaConnect Network, Boca City Walk can control pricing and access, generate sustainability and usage reports, and view live station status. Residents and guests can charge their electric vehicles at the new charging stations for $1.75 per hour. The stations are located in the guest parking on the ground floor of the parking garage.

About Boca City Walk:

Warm breezes, the endless sunshine glistening upon the water. It’s what makes life in Florida unique--and what we’ve captured at Boca City Walk, a luxury apartment home community located in Boca Raton, FL. From resort-style amenities like a pool deck with cabanas, to sleek interiors, and generous walk-in closets. Here, we’ve married comfort with convenience. Refined touches that put you at ease, and others that make life simpler. Because that’s what life in Boca is all about, and we’re here to make it your reality. Visit https://livebocacitywalk.com/.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



