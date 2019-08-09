Cardone Capital: Offering Sound Investments with No Extra Fees & No Middleman

Cardone Capital Founder & CEO Grant Cardone

AVENTURA, FL, USA, August 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardone Capital, a popular real estate investment firm specializing in the multifamily housing sector, has a cutting-edge approach to investing which is changing the face of the industry. One of the most appealing aspects for investors is the fact that there is no middleman, which is a great money-saver.

“Unlike most of our competitors, Cardone Capital does not pay fees or commission to anyone for raising money,” explains CEO Grant Cardone. “We provide shares directly to our investors, not through sales people or brokers, events or networks who are paid commissions. This results in more of your money being invested in the project.”

Cardone Capital currently has over 2,800 investors who were drawn to the company because it offers a number of other advantages over the competition:

• There’s no need to meet the net worth requirements as an accredited investor, and the initial down payment can be relatively small.

• The rental units are already built and already rented out.

• Units are located in desirable neighborhoods with creditworthy tenants.

• Investors start to see a cash flow within 30 to 90 days.

• Distributions are paid out on a monthly basis.

There are also tax benefits to consider because of depreciation, which may be a tax free write off to some individuals. Added to this is the fact that real estate always appreciates in value.

“If you want to accrue wealth without the work, Cardone Capital is your one-stop-shop,” adds Cardone. “No middle men, no extra layers, no extra fees, and no nonsense.”

About Cardone Capital

On a mission to identify, acquire and manage income-producing properties in great locations, Cardone Capital provides opportunities for both accredited and non-accredited investors to preserve capital investments and collect consistent cash distributions while providing future capital appreciation of the assets.

Cardone Capital’s portfolio currently consists of over 5,500 units with a total value of $1.2 billion, and has plans to expand 10x over the next five years.

To find out more, visit the website at https://cardonecapital.com/.

Our offerings under Rule 506(c) are for accredited investors only.

FOR OUR CURRENT REGULATION A OFFERING, NO SALE MAY BE MADE TO YOU IN THIS OFFERING IF THE AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE YOU PAY IS MORE THAN 10% OF THE GREATER OF YOUR ANNUAL INCOME OR NET WORTH. DIFFERENT RULES APPLY TO ACCREDITED INVESTORS AND NON-NATURAL PERSONS. BEFORE MAKING ANY REPRESENTATION THAT YOUR INVESTMENT DOES NOT EXCEED APPLICABLE THRESHOLDS, WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO REVIEW RULE 251(D)(2)(I)(C) OF REGULATION A. FOR GENERAL INFORMATION ON INVESTING, WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO REFER TO WWW.INVESTOR.GOV.

For our anticipated Regulation A offering, until such time that the Offering Statement is qualified by the SEC, no money or consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response prior to qualification, such money will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified. Any offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. A person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. Our Offering Circular, which is part of the Offering Statement, may be found at https://cardonecapital/offering-1



