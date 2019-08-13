KDG Named Top Software Developer in Pennsylvania by Clutch

KDG's custom software development team has once again been recognized by Clutch

KDG has once again topped the list of leading software developers.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading business processes firm KDG has been named a top custom software developer. Ratings and reviews company Clutch announced its annual list of leading developers in every state. KDG was named the number one software developer in Pennsylvania.

KDG is the creator behind some of the industry’s most complex business solutions, including custom CRMs and ERPs for businesses in the real estate, manufacturing, and defense industries.

KDG is also one of the only US-based certified Zoho developers. The team has helped thousands of clients build custom applications using Zoho Creator.

“We create software that eliminates redundancy in everyday processes, improves efficiency, and automates manual tasks that put a limit on a company’s growth,” explains Zach Mason, Vice President of Technology at KDG.

Since joining Clutch in 2017 to increase transparency and customer communication, KDG has been named the top developer and IT team locally, nationally, and even internationally. The company maintains a perfect 5-star rating.

To learn more about custom software development available from KDG, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/services/custom-software-development/.



About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

