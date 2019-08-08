NEW Post Adoption Support Services for Mahoning County Residents
Have you adopted a child and reside in Mahoning county? If so, NOAS Post Adoption Support Services are here to help you!
Please join NOAS for this ongoing support group including FREE dinner and childcare, as well as discussion with other adoptive families. Group will take place at Mahoning County Children Services from 6-8:00pm on the following dates:
Tuesday, August 20th
Tuesday, September 17th
Tuesday, October 15th
Tuesday, November 5th
Tuesday, November 19th
Tuesday, December 17th
*Mahoning County Residents Only. RSVP is Required.
Program provided by NOAS and paid for by Mahoning County Children Services.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Kim Stewart
Northeast Ohio Adoption Services (NOAS)
+1 330-236-5503
email us here
