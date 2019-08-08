NEW Post Adoption Support Services for Mahoning County Residents

Have you adopted a child and reside in Mahoning county? If so, NOAS Post Adoption Support Services are here to help you!

After adoption, families often need a safe place to go when questions and issues arise. NOAS is happy to be that listening ear and offer support and resources. You are not alone--we are here to help.” — Cheryl Tarantino, NOAS Executive Director

These services include access to experienced staff, Mondays through Thursdays 8:30am-5:00pm, who will address your issues and concerns as caregivers by problem solving and connecting you to helpful resources. Also provided is an opportunity for you as post adoptive parents to regularly meet as a group to discuss your individual experiences, share parenting ideas and strategies, learn from each other, and develop relationships and resources to help strengthen your family.Please join NOAS for this ongoing support group including FREE dinner and childcare, as well as discussion with other adoptive families. Group will take place at Mahoning County Children Services from 6-8:00pm on the following dates:Tuesday, August 20thTuesday, September 17thTuesday, October 15thTuesday, November 5thTuesday, November 19thTuesday, December 17th*Mahoning County Residents Only. RSVP is Required.Program provided by NOAS and paid for by Mahoning County Children Services.



