Home Truths on Renting vs. Buying from Grant Cardone of Cardone Capital

Real estate investment expert Grant Cardone explodes the myth of the ‘American Dream.’

AVENTURA, FL, USA, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned real estate guru Grant Cardone is single-handedly changing the face of the real estate investment industry with Cardone Capital. Comprising a diversified portfolio of multi-family properties spanning multiple U.S. states, the firm currently has $1.2 billion of assets under management. And having built his multimillion-dollar real estate empire from the ground up without the need to raise capital from anyone other than close family members, Cardone has some sound advice for anyone who wants to be rich.

When it comes to the question of whether you should rent or buy your own home, Cardone has some strong opinions:

“Nobody should buy their own home. Buying your own home is one of the worst investments you could make. Homes are not built for people. Homes are built for the banks – it’s the perfect product for them to make money.”

According to Cardone, people have been brainwashed for decades into believing that they should own their own homes. Home ownership is touted as the sure way to ensure retirement, with the promise of being debt-free and financially secure in old age.

“It’s a myth. Buying a house isn’t an investment because it doesn’t pay you every month; in fact, it gets you further into debt. It’s a liability, and one that you’re stuck with for the rest of your life. Sure, you can sell, but you still need to find somewhere else to live. Instead of investing in a house, focus on investing in yourself by becoming better at what you do. Then once you have a decent income, think about investing in something that will pay you. Multifamily real estate is the ideal choice – it will provide you with a regular passive income, and over time it will allow you to get rich.”

In validation of the company’s claims, 5-star reviews are appearing on Facebook and Google on an almost daily basis. Clients who in days gone by would not have been able to meet the requirements as accredited investors are happy to be able to follow the advice of an industry leader like Grant Cardone:

“I've been investing with Cardone Capital since 2016. Grant, Ryan and all of the team members have been amazing in helping me understand everything about the investments. Love all of the updates so that I know exactly how the properties are performing. The group at Cardone Capital in true Grant Cardone fashion always over delivers. PS - the returns have been phenomenal” ~ Steve Spray

“What a great experience investing with Cardone Capital. CC offers unique access to assets that would normally be completely unattainable for the average investor. The assets have real value, REAL appreciation, real security to weather market changes, and did I mention cash flow? Cardone Capital has made a lifetime investor in me.” ~ Ren Brabenec

“We have been invested in Cardone Capital since Grant rolled out the non-accredited funds for investors. Best decision that my wife and I have decided to do with our money hands down. We get a check deposited the 15th of every month without fail. The Cardone team is always available for any questions you have no matter how much or how little you have invested. Our money is here to stay.” ~Chad Ashley

Great opportunity to invest in multi-family projects. Very thankful for team. Very responsive and answer all my questions. Cashflow comes in every month with question. Thanks again to for the opportunity and looking forward to investing in more opportunities with the team. ~James Vanterpool

“I have read every one of Grant's books and firmly believe in his sales principals as well as his real estate investment principals. His team was very helpful with the process when I was getting setup with Cardone Capital. I highly encourage anyone looking to get into real estate investing check out his offerings.” ~Brad Skyllingstad

“I've had a fantastic and welcoming relationship with Cardone Capital. I have felt comfortable with the knowledge and communication that has occurred during my time investing with Cardone Capital. I would highly recommend anyone who is looking to build a foundation for success to consider Cardone Capital.” ~Chris Spadafora

About Cardone Capital

Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital, has been investing in multifamily real estate since the mid-1990s. On a mission to identify, acquire and manage income-producing properties in great locations, the firm provides opportunities for both accredited and non-accredited investors to preserve capital investments and collect consistent cash distributions while providing future capital appreciation of the assets.

Cardone Capital’s portfolio currently consists of over 5,500 units with a total value of $1.2 billion and has plans to expand 10x over the next five years.

To find out more, visit the website at https://cardonecapital.com/.





