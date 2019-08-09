The SafeCare Group Granted Trademark for “SafeCareSoft”

SafeCare Applied Intelligence

We feel our company’s hard-earned reputation was something worth protecting and wanted to prevent any confusion in the marketplace” — Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, Chairman and CEO, The SafeCare Group

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, August 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SafeCare Group successfully protected its intellectual property rights by formally applying for and receiving Registered Trademark Status for its SafeCare Softwareas SafeCareSoft Known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellence, SafeCareSoft products allow hospitals to monitor and manage over 450 evidence-based metrics in areas like readmissions, infections, and complications and create SafeCare Performance Scores (SPS) which predict the financial impact on the hospital.Since 2010, The SafeCare Groupand SafeCareSofthas celebrated impressive accomplishments. 2016 saw the launch of SafeCare Applied Intelligence with artificial intelligence software offering real-time decision support to optimize quality, reduce errors, control cost, and improve redundant care.Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, Chairman and CEO of The SafeCare Group, commented on the company’s recent registered trademark status. “When a hospital acquires SafeCare software, it has demonstrated a commitment to superior performance in metrics that matter to patients and caregivers alike. We feel our company’s hard-earned reputation was something worth protecting and wanted to prevent any confusion in the marketplace. To help protect the value of the designation in the marketplace, The SafeCare Group applied for and recently received registered trademark status for SafeCareSoft by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).”About The SafeCareGroupThe SafeCare Groupwas founded in 2010 and its motto is “Innovating, Disrupting, Transforming” healthcare. Since 2016, The SafeCare Group invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) software known as SafeCare AI to realize game-changing clinical, operational, and financial opportunities for hospitals. Since 2014, SafeCareSoftSaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellencethat optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. Since 2013, The SafeCare Group has provide the 100 SafeCare Hospitalsrankings. For more information about The SafeCare Group’s trademarks, visit



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.