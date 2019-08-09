Kim DeLaney-Surratt brings 1st Cannabis Convention to Charlotte Next Weekend

Carolinas Cannabis Convention

Carolinas Cannabis Convention Announces First Annual Event Sponsors and Speakers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolinas Cannabis Convention (CCC) is pleased to announce its first annual official conference sponsors and speakers at this 2-day event where innovation, creativity, and exceptional products will be on display. Consumers can explore the vast natural products and services surrounding North and South Carolina hemp through education and exposure.

The event is scheduled for August 16th and 17th at the Renaissance Charlotte Suites Hotel in Charlotte, NC. Organized by the 10-year trade show and event planning veteran Kim DeLaney-Surratt, who became interested in cannabis after a shocking diagnosis in 2014; a rare blood disease complicated by multiple myeloma, a bone marrow cancer.

Once in remission, she uncovered research that supported the use of cannabis oil to fight inflammation and supplement the body's natural recovery systems. CBD (Cannabidiol) oil made such a difference that she was determined to help educate people in the alternative healing benefits CBD may offer. Kim launched My Green House CBD (a CBD dispensary in Charlotte) in 2017 and furthered her commitment by creating the conference this year. My Green House CBD is the presenting sponsor of this year's conference.

The conference has secured several high-profile speakers and sponsors including Natural Awakenings, a company who empowers, educates and connects communities on the latest in natural health and sustainability. Another sponsor, Kat's Naturals creates farm-to-home organic hemp CBD remedies, while New Bloom Labs is a testing facility offering high-quality hemp potency testing services. Charlotte CBD, a family-owned dispensary rounds out sponsors.

Boasting top-notch speakers, the day begins with an enthusiastic Key-Note talk by local state Representative Kelly Alexander Jr. and Fellow Key-Note speaker Khadijah Adams who is a board member of the National Cannabis Chamber of Commerce (Denver Chapter), Committee Member of the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Committee of the NCIA, Partner at C. E. Hutton, LLC; General Partner at Legacy Partners 5280 Venture Fund; Founder of The Green Street Academy; Brand Ambassador for Cili by Design CBD; and the Co-Author of The Minority Report.

Other speakers include Dr. Prakash Nagarkatti and Mara Gordon, respectively. Dr. Nagarkatti was one of the first to demonstrate that cannabinoids can kill cancer cells and can be used to treat inflammatory and autoimmune diseases while Gordon specializes in the development of cannabis treatment protocols for seriously ill patients and is a pioneer in medicinal cannabis globally.

As the need for CBD education grows, shows like the Carolinas Cannabis Convention offers consumers a unique opportunity to learn, explore, and shop CBDs most promising healing products.

For press badges, interviews or more information, please contact: joy@carolinascannabisconvention.com

