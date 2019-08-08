Muuto Five Pouf Muuto Furniture Selection Muuto Oslo Series

A Review of Products from Muuto

Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

TULSA, OK, USA, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibit by Aberson presents

Muuto | A Review of New Products

3524B S. Peoria, Tulsa, OK

Thursday August 18th

6 until 8 PM

Exhibit by Aberson is pleased to present a selection of products from Muuto,, Thursday August 8th from 6 until 8 PM at Exhibit by Aberson located at 3524B S Peoria Avenue, Tulsa OK 74105.

While Knoll’s history is rooted in classic mid-century modern design, the company is also known for their powerful partnerships with today’s leading modern designers and their strategic brand development through acquisitions — case in point, Muuto.

Knoll CEO Andrew Cogan said, “Muuto products pair seamlessly with the range of modern Knoll designs, offering expanded breadth and depth of affordable luxury products that reflect today’s evolving workstyles and trends in residential design, with particular appeal to a younger generation of architects, designers and clients.”

Muuto is rooted in the Scandinavian design tradition characterized by enduring aesthetics, functionality, craftsmanship and an honest expression. By expanding this heritage with forward-looking materials, techniques and bold creative thinking, our ambition is to deliver new perspectives on Scandinavian design.

Muuto will present a selection of their newest additions of furniture, textiles and colorways. Brand representatives will be on site to assist architects, designers, residential and commercial clients with ideas for their interior spaces.



For all press inquiries and information, please contact Kim Fonder at info@abersonexhibits.com or call the gallery at (918) 740-1054. Please join the conversation with Exhibit by Aberson on Facebook (@aberson.exhibits), Instagram (@exhibitbyaberson), Pinterest (@abersonexhibits), Artsy (exhibit-by-aberson) and 1stDibs (@exhibit-by-aberson).



