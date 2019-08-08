B&H Worldwide Appoints Group Compliance and Quality Manager

B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, has appointed Mike Barber to the position of Group Compliance and Quality Manager.

Mike has unrivalled understanding of both compliance and quality from which our colleagues across the world can learn and where our customers can reap the positive benefits of his extensive knowledge.” — Group Managing Director, Gary Wilson

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, has appointed Mike Barber to the position of Group Compliance and Quality Manager. Based at the company's global headquarters at London Heathrow he will be responsible for managing trade compliance across the group and for supporting its ISO9001/AS9120b accreditation requirements.

Barber has extensive experience across the spectrum of Customs and Compliance, having spent more than two decades with HMRC before taking on senior compliance roles at UPS and more latterly at Parker Hannifin. He has also chaired the Association of International Courier and Express Services (AICES) and is actively involved in European compliance forums.

As an additional part of his responsibilities, Barber will support the B&H Worldwide Customer Solutions team with specialist advice to clients on all Customs related issues including global Customs assurance support. He will also train B&H Worldwide team members to expand their technical knowledge and drive process improvements which will enhance the overall customer experience.

"We are very pleased to welcome an individual with Mike's experience to our senior team," says Group Managing Director, Gary Wilson. "He has unrivalled understanding of both compliance and quality from which our colleagues across the world can learn and where our customers can reap the positive benefits of his extensive knowledge".



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.