B&H Worldwide Appoints Group Compliance and Quality Manager

B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, has appointed Mike Barber to the position of Group Compliance and Quality Manager.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, has appointed Mike Barber to the position of Group Compliance and Quality Manager. Based at the company's global headquarters at London Heathrow he will be responsible for managing trade compliance across the group and for supporting its ISO9001/AS9120b accreditation requirements.

Barber has extensive experience across the spectrum of Customs and Compliance, having spent more than two decades with HMRC before taking on senior compliance roles at UPS and more latterly at Parker Hannifin. He has also chaired the Association of International Courier and Express Services (AICES) and is actively involved in European compliance forums.

As an additional part of his responsibilities, Barber will support the B&H Worldwide Customer Solutions team with specialist advice to clients on all Customs related issues including global Customs assurance support. He will also train B&H Worldwide team members to expand their technical knowledge and drive process improvements which will enhance the overall customer experience.

"We are very pleased to welcome an individual with Mike's experience to our senior team," says Group Managing Director, Gary Wilson. "He has unrivalled understanding of both compliance and quality from which our colleagues across the world can learn and where our customers can reap the positive benefits of his extensive knowledge".

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

