Adapt Software India Becomes a Microsoft Authorized Education Partner

Ready to provide value added solutions for Office365 to academic users

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adapt Software India Pvt Ltd, today announced it has become a Microsoft Authorized Education Partner (AEP), demonstrating its ability to meet Microsoft academic customers’ evolving needs in today’s dynamic business environment.

The AEP program is designed to train participating resellers on Microsoft’s Academic licensing, authorize them to purchase and resell Microsoft Academic licenses, and demonstrate to potential customers that they are approved and knowledgeable academic partners.

“This Microsoft AEP authorization shows our commitment and specialism in the academic IT marketplace and demonstrates our knowledge of Microsoft and its academic products. Our Digital Workplace Solution TITAN built on top of Office365 is a perfect fit for educational institutes. TITAN simplifies Office365 and can be used by any educational institute to increase collaboration among faculty members and students,” said Ashish Kamotra, CEO of Adapt Software. “We hope to accelerate our academic customers’ successes by bundling TITAN with Office365 thereby helping customers to increase Office365 adoption.”

“By becoming AEPs, partners show themselves to be committed and trained in providing discounted Microsoft academic products to the education market,” said Anthony Salcito, vice president of Education for Microsoft Corp.’s Worldwide Public Sector. “This authorization, along with our other education partner initiatives, gives our partners recognition of their areas of expertise and our academic customers the confidence that they are buying from academic IT specialists.”

The Microsoft AEP Program is designed to authorize and equip organizations that deliver academic products and services through the Microsoft platform with the training, resources, and support they need to provide their customers with superior experiences and outcomes.

About Adapt software:

ADAPT Software India is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and ISO 9001:2008 certified company specializing in Office365 and SharePoint. Adapt has been delivering digital workplace solutions built on SharePoint and Office365 for more than a decade. Visit www.adapt-india.com for more details. Adapt also has a readymade Intranet and digital workplace called TITAN that simplifies Office365 and improves Office365 adoption. For more details about TITAN, please visit www.titan4work.com



