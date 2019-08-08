IHG to Phase Out Miniature Amenities by 2021

InterContinental Budapest

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --IHG has announced that it will remove miniature bathroom amenities and switch to bulk size containers across its entire hotel estate by the end of 2021. IHG estimates that 200 million bathroom miniatures are in use at its hotels per year. The global strategy will significantly reduce plastic waste volume. IHG will also remove single use plastic straws at all its hotels by the end of 2019.Green Globe members will roll out this campaign in 8 countries located across Europe and South America.Here is a quick look at a few of the InterContinental and Crowne Plaza properties that will transition to reducing plastic usage and some of their sustainable hotel practices that will hopefully inspire other companies.Crowne Plaza Amsterdam South in the Netherlands uses the IHG Green Engage system, an online environmental sustainability tool that sets and tracks specific reduction targets for carbon, energy, water and waste. Regular training on sustainability topics is conducted to help staff members understand the purpose and goals of various green programs carried out by the hotel.InterContinental Genève focuses on energy saving projects as part of its sustainability vision. Since 2013, in partnership with the SIG - Services Industriels de Genève and with hotel investments, the property has been saving 700 MW/year. In 2017, all outdoor lighting was replaced with LED lighting. Biodegradable straws have been provided at bars and restaurants since 2018.InterContinental Budapest in Hungary has 100% energy efficient lighting installed throughout its hotel and is also a 100% non-smoking property. Community programs include clean up activities in parks and around Budapest. The hotel also organises student tours focusing on sustainable hotel management.InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam has its own progressive Green Team that introduces and manages new green ideas and changes at the iconic landmark hotel. Energy saving strategies and improved insulation technologies including double paned glass windows were implemented last year. Social initiatives include close working relationships with De Waterheuvel, Jinc, Hulphond Nederland and other community organisations.For further information about each property please see www.greenglobe.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com



