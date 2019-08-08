Caserta Recognized at MIT for Continued Support of CDO Community

Joe Caserta and Doug Laney accepting the MIT CDOIQ Award for continued support of the CDO community

Caserta receives award for thought leadership and continued value creation for CDOs in the data and analytics community at MIT CDOIQ.

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 13th annual Chief Data Officer & Information Quality Symposium (CDOIQ), Caserta was recognized at Massachusetts Institute of Technology for more than five years of valuable sponsorship in supporting CDOs and other data and analytics leaders.For almost 20 years, Caserta has helped CDOs, business, and IT leaders transform their organizations by and through their data. “We are honored to receive this award at the MIT CDOIQ Symposium. It is a testament to our mission of providing CDOs and other business leaders with the skills and technology they need to derive value from their data,” said Joe Caserta, founding President of Caserta. “Caserta continues to work hard to deliver robust solutions for each client, enabling them to digitally transform their organizations.”Bringing together CDOs and other data leaders from around the world, MIT CDOIQ is one of the industry’s key events for sharing and exchanging cutting-edge ideas, content, and developments. This year’s symposium focuses on the management and leadership of data for the 21st century.About CasertaCaserta is a data and analytics consulting firm. Caserta’s strategic assessments with actionable roadmaps, innovative designs and architectures, and advanced implementations leverage the latest technologies and proven frameworks and methodologies. Caserta's areas of focus include data warehousing , cloud migration, advanced analytics and ML, business intelligence, and enterprise data management.



