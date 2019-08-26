First-Of-Its-Kind Intraoral Dental Camera Allows Hands Free Operation

CALIFORNIA-BASED DENTAL EQUIPMENT COMPANY LAUNCHES NEW PRODUCT ALLOWING DENTISTS TO OBTAIN #1 INDUSTRY-STANDARD PHOTO CLARITY WITHOUT BUTTONS.

We are thrilled to introduce X80, liquid lens auto focus HD camera. This camera is plug and play. No training needed. Liquid lens goes from Full Face to Macro and stops on a dime.” — Brett Wilson

EL DORADO HILLS , CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EL DORADO HILLS, Ca., August 6th, 2019 – Digital Doc, the industry leader in intraoral cameras, today announced the launch of the IRIS X80 Camera with liquid lens auto focus on August 5, 2019. The camera delivers a sharp and clear image. The new technology helps Doctor and patient communicate through Images, creating the best possible patient experience and allowing dentists to focus on the work at hand - literally. Digital Doc Dental technology awarded #1 in the industry the past five years, without the use of buttons.

A dentist only has two hands and, with the new IRIS X80 camera, they are both free to attend to the painstaking work of oral care. The new Liquid Lens auto focus keeps things sharp and clear without buttons. An internal computer monitors the image and adjusts the focus automatically from micro to infinity. This also also allows patients to be shown what procedures are needed as opposed to technical, non-visual verbal explanations.

The IRIS X80 is the first intraoral camera of its kind to boast a host of technical innovations which Digital Doc developed specifically with the needs of dentists in mind in their continuing effort of streamlining dental processes for ease-of-care and patient safety. Camera specs include:

Plug and Play

Liquid Lens Auto Focus

1080p Resolution

USB 2.0 protocol

Brilliant 8-point true white LED array

Dual capture buttons for easy left and right hand use

Multi-element lens path and prism assembly

Sony® sensor

High-performance impact and chemical resistant seamless body mold

USB connector that fits standard delivery units

With Plug-N-Play ease, there is no need for installation. The camera may be plugged in and is ready to take high-definition 1080p images over a standard USB 2.0 protocol. Digital Doc uses top quality components including a Sony sensor, the multi-element lens path and prism assembly.

For over 16 years, Digital Doc innovation has led the industry in dental equipment such as handheld x-rays and provides the most powerful discovery tool in the operatory: the IRIS Intraoral Camera with the most advanced focus design, the smallest LED arrangement at the tip, and the finest image ever seen in an intraoral digital camera supporting a USB2.0 format. The clarity obtained with the IRIS HD precision optical lens and advanced HD sensor, produces the most impactful and highest picture quality in the market place. Digital Doc has assembled nearly all 35,000-plus units and the technology has allowed thousands of dentists to increase case acceptance.

The IRIS X80 will be available for purchase on August 5, 2019. For more information please visit www.digi-doc.com or email bwilson@digi-doc.com or call 916 221 8389.



About Digital Doc

Digital Doc has been family owned and operated for over 19 years. We are proud to run our business and manufacture our dental products in the US, providing jobs, and adding to our local economy, just like the many dental offices we serve. At the heart of our company is a desire to create products that inspire change. We are able to deliver this through the designing and building of premium intra oral cameras that create emotionally charged imagery. These crystal clear images drive impactful clinical conversations that result in increased patient education and case acceptance.

Digital Doc LLC recently delivered the newest and most advanced camera to the industry. IRIS has become an instant success with doctors in North America; this camera has the most advanced focus design, the smallest LED arrangement at the tip, and the finest image ever seen in an intraoral digital camera supporting a USB2.0 format. With a succinct vision and a seasoned management team, Digital Doc plans to remain the industry leader in intraoral cameras. They are proud to have earned a reputation for excellence in customer satisfaction and service, delivering image superiority and customer value that produces strong, lasting relationships, throughout the dental community.

New LIQUID LENS AUTO FOCUS in the X80 Intraoral Camera keeps things sharp and clear.



