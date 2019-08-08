CompanionLink launches Google Desktop Widgets App for your Windows PC

DejaOffice Google Desktop App for Windows

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink Software has launched DejaOffice Google Calendar Desktop App, a fast and easy way to maintain your Google Calendar from your Windows PC. DejaOffice PC CRM for Google is a native Windows App that gives you Contacts, Calendar and Tasks on your PC Desktop. When connected to your Google Account, it will automatically update your Contacts, Calendar and Tasks on your cell phone.

“Google Calendar is fast and simple, but it doesn’t run natively on Windows,” says Wayland Bruns, CEO of CompanionLink. “How many times do you miss an important appointment because you forgot to open your browser? With DejaOffice, you can Pin your Google Calendar to your Windows Wallpaper, so that you see it every time you look at your PC. With Google connected to your phone, you will feel that you are in complete control of your busy schedule.”

DejaOffice fully supports Google Calendar colors, and also lets you Add, Change and Delete Contacts from your Gmail Contacts list. It includes Mapping capability so when you create an event, you can map it on your PC, and the Calendar Event and Map will show on your Phone when you are looking for the location.

“The best Customer Relations tools are fast,” says Bruns. “And that means they run entirely on your PC and not the Cloud. When a person calls me, I want to launch the app, search their name, and see what my last email and appointment was, all in five seconds. DejaOffice PC CRM does that. It gives me time to focus on a productive conversation, not on opening a cumbersome browser window that requires a login.”

DejaOffice for Google costs $24.95 for one-computer license. It is very easy to connect to your Google Account. The software is localized in 12 languages and will show you your Calendar in US, European and Asian formats. The CompanionLink team offers free telephone technical support on the CompanionLink website so if you have any questions just give us a call. See https://www.companionlink.com/pc-crm/ for details.

About CompanionLink Software

CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones and CRM software. They develop DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink creates white-label PC and Mobile solutions for multiple vendors, and offers a generous affiliate program for bloggers. Since 1987, CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com.

CompanionLink, DejaOffice and DejaCloud are registered trademarks of CompanionLink Software, Inc. Other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners

How to make Google Calendar into your Windows Wallpaper



