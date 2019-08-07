Issued by CompanionLink Software, Inc.

Sync Calendar Attachments from Outlook to Google with CompanionLink

Image showing Outlook to Google Sync

When an Outlook Invite contains a map or picture, you can easily synchronize it to Google using CompanionLink’s handy Sync App.

In Outlook you can set up a Calendar Event with an attachment like a Reservation, Map or Event picture. CompanionLink for Google is the first Outlook Google Sync App to fully support Attachments.”
— Wayland Bruns, CEO, CompanionLink Software, Inc.

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink Software has released an update to CompanionLink for Google to provide support for Outlook PDF and File Attachment sync to Google Calendar. This update means that any information that is attached to an Outlook Calendar item is automatically synchronized to Google, which many people use as a hub for their Phone Contacts and Calendar. To highlight this new feature CompanionLink has release a video entitled Sync Outlook Calendar with Google Calendar.

“In Outlook, you can set up a Calendar Event with an attachment like a Hotel Reservation, Location Map or Event picture,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO for CompanionLink. “Recently Google started supporting attachments for Google Calendar. We were very happy to add this support to CompanionLink for Google, being the first Outlook Google Sync App to fully support Attachments. If you use Google Calendar App on your phone, you will see the attachments on each of your Calendar events.”

CompanionLink for Google will Sync Google Calendar with Outlook. The sync is fully automatic, without requiring you to hit a button or initiate a sync. Calendar changes from Google move to Outlook, and changes in Outlook move to Google. CompanionLink for Google also synchronizes Outlook Contacts and Tasks to Gmail Contacts and Google Tasks. The software works with Outlook 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019 and Office 365. It runs on Windows 7, 8 and 10. A version to Sync Outlook for Mac with Google is also available.

CompanionLink for Google is a $49.95 one-time purchase, or $14.95 for a 3-month recurring subscription. Your license entitles you to install the software on up to three computers; work, home and laptop. A free two-week trial is available at https://www.companionlink.com/google/outlook/. CompanionLink provides free telephone technical support and is located in Portland, Oregon.

About CompanionLink Software
CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data synchronization solutions for mobile phones and CRM software. They also develop DejaOffice® CRM which runs on Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows based PCs. Since 1987, CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com/.
CompanionLink, DejaOffice and DejaCloud are registered trademarks of CompanionLink Software, Inc. Other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners

Sync Outlook Calendar with Google Calendar - Real Two-Way Sync for Google Calendar, Contacts and Tasks.

About

