DejaOffice PC CRM features Secure USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cloud Sync with Android and iPhone

DejaOffice PC CRM - Keep your data securely out of the cloud even while you fly!

Windows based Contact Manager offers security, speed and mobile sync better than most web-based vendors.

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink Software has launched DejaOffice PC CRM, a full featured Contact Manager that runs on your Windows PC. The PC CRM will synchronize to CompanionLink’s DejaOffice App for iPhone and Android. DejaOffice is the only CRM App available with local data storage on PC, Android and iPhone, so you are fully able to manage your customer database even if your internet connection is down. The speed of this Contact Manager is impressive, allowing you to Add, Schedule and complete events with your customer database in seconds without needing to launch your slow bandwidth hogging browser.

The real kicker for DejaOffice is the price. Because this is a PC based product, DejaOffice is sold as a perpetual license. That is; you pay once, and not monthly like all other CRM Apps. The price you pay is based on the version you purchase. A Personal CRM is available for $49.95 for a perpetual license. and a Five-User version is $199.95 which comes to $40 per user. This makes DejaOffice about one-quarter the price of the lowest cost web hosted CRM.

“When a customer calls, you want to look them up, see your past notes, your future appointments and talk to them all at the same time,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO at DejaOffice. “With DejaOffice PC CRM, you can do this faster than it takes to open your Chrome browser. Our local database is responsive and easy to use, portable and expandable. We offer encrypted database and automatic backups to ensure that your data is secure and not shared with cloud-based systems that profit by marketing to your customers.”

DejaOffice PC CRM is unique among 2019 CRM solutions in that it has Mobile CRM apps on Android and iPhone. These well rated apps have local databases that sync using USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and DejaCloud. The Android and iPhone Apps offer scheduling and phone-based contact management, with a host of features like colored categories, automatic call followup, and storing SMS text as history records.

The PC CRM software runs on Windows 7, 8 and 10, and has sync capabilities for Outlook 2007 and higher. For people who use Outlook as a primary business tool, DejaOffice features an Outlook CRM Add-In that makes it easy to drag and drop emails to make appointments and tasks. DejaOffice provides an easy migration for Microsoft Business Customer Manager (BCM) suite that was discontinued in 2016, and is a great alternative to the web-based Outlook Customer Manager (OCM).

DejaOffice PC CRM is $49.95 for a one-time purchase. The Outlook Add-In is $99.95, and a CRM Express version for $129.95 adds Deals tracking. A five-user version is launch priced at $199.95 ($39.99 per user – perpetual license). You can also purchase One-Time setup with data transfer from your past CRM system, and get white-glove service by purchasing Premium Technical support.

DejaOffice is localized to 12 languages, and an affiliate program allows entrepreneurs in different countries to set up a business supporting businesses that are local to them. Offering a free small business solution with paid services is a business model that works well in many communities.

About DejaOffice

DejaOffice is created by CompanionLink® Software, Inc. a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones. CompanionLink has released DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink also white-labels their software, supporting branded PC and Mobile Apps that synchronize Calendar, Contacts, and Tasks from Outlook to Web. Founded in 1987 CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com.

DejaOffice PC CRM - Product tour - Personal and Small Business CRM that runs securely on your PC



