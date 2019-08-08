NPI’s Trifecta of Mitch Gould, Jeff Fernandez & Mike Myrthil Help Health & Wellness Companies Expand in the U.S. Market

Mitch Gould is the CEO and founder of NPI, a company that helps health and wellness companies achieve their goals.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitch Gould, Jeff Fernandez, and Mike Myrthil help health and wellness companies succeed in the U.S. market.Gould, CEO and founder of Nutritional Products International, is the global marketing guru who brought Fernandez and Myrthil into the NPI family.“Together, we have almost 100 years of retail experience guiding NPI,” Gould said. “I am a third-generation retail professional after my father and grandfather.“I hired Jeff because of his buying experience in the retail industry. He helped create the original health and wellness category at Amazon,” Gould said. “He developed the health and wellness category at a time when Amazon was just selling books.”Fernandez, now the executive vice president of NPI, brings three decades of diversified retail purchasing experience in large brick-and-mortar stores, as well as with the largest online retailers in the world, Amazon and Walmart.“NPI understands the health and wellness retail industry better than anyone else,” Fernandez said. “We help these companies achieve their goals.”Gould hired Myrthil because of his sales and marketing experience. Now, Myrthil has added an in-depth knowledge of the dietary health supplement, functional food, and nutritional beverage industries during his 10 years at NPI.“Mike’s experience with global logistics and customs operations makes what could be a nightmare for international companies a smooth, easy process,” Gould said. “He works closely with our clients to ensure their products enter the U.S. and reach the shelves of retailers.”Fernandez and Myrthil work to implement’s Gould’s “Evolution of Distribution” solution, which provides companies with a turnkey retail distribution and promotion operation.“No other company provides the kind of services we offer under one banner. We become the U.S. sales office for international companies, and the distribution network for domestic firms,” Gould added.For more information on NPI and its marketing and distribution services, go to www.nutricompany.com , or call 561-544-0719.MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of snack and beverages, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, Wayne Gretzky.



