Reaction to Sale of Minister’s Morning Matcha Green Tea Powder Highly Positive

Minister’s Morning Matcha Powder

Company indicates sales are going better than anticipated.

Because of our authentic, yet modern, Japanese method for processing tea leaves, we have seen tremendous growth in the sales of our product on Amazon.” — Takeomi Uchiyama

TORRANCE, CA, USA, August 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The manufacturer of Minister’s Morning Matcha Tea is pleased to announce they are receiving a highly positive reaction to the recent launch of their product on Amazon.

Made in the warm and sunny climate of Shizuoka, Japan, Minister’s Morning Matcha Tea is one of the highest quality green tea powders available on the market. Matcha powder is made from exceptional quality tea leaves that are processed with a uniquely refined technique.

“Our Minister’s Morning Matcha Powder is unlike any other,” says Takeomi Uchiyama, one of Minister’s Morning’s founding members. “Because of our authentic, yet modern, Japanese method for processing tea leaves, we have seen tremendous growth in the sales of our product on Amazon. We’re very pleased with our current sales and look forward to increased future growth.”

To create Minister’s Morning Matcha Powder, the company uses an organic, pesticide-free process run out of their efficient family factory, located in the beautiful northern mountains of Hamamatsu, Japan. Additionally, their product is packaged with high quality materials to ensure incredible freshness for consumers.

“Not all matcha tea powder is packaged properly, resulting in less-than-fresh product,” states Uchiyama. “It is imperative we provide the freshest matcha powder to our customers which is why we spare no expense when it comes to packaging. Freshness is everything.”

Matcha tea powder is one of the most trending teas on the current market. Because of its powerful health benefits, customers from all over the world are purchasing the Minister’s Morning product. Just some of the benefits of consuming matcha tea powder are:

• Lowered rates of type two diabetes

• Decreased heart disease

• Lowered blood pressure

• Reduced drowsiness

• Improved circulation

• Reduced cholesterol

• Body and mind relaxation

• And so much more!



Currently, Minister’s Morning Matcha Powder is available on Amazon. To purchase your very own Matcha powder, please visit their Amazon page.





