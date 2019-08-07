Trace-A-Matic Continues to Invest in New Machining Technology

Smart Lathe Cell Installation at Trace-a-Matic North Trace-A-Matic Logo

New CNC machining centers provide increased efficiency and accuracy.

BROOKFIELD, WI, USA, August 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CNC machining Trace-A-Matic Corporation has installed two new Smart NL 3000BL 2-axis CNC lathes in Plant 5 at their Brookfield, WI location. The identically configured centers feature 47 HP - 2,800 RPM precision geared-head spindles, a 27.6" swing over bed - 20.1" over cross slide, magazines holding 12 tools, with a part turning diameter of 18.9" x length 43.3" maximum, and a 4.06" bar capacity. The new machines replace existing equipment being retired at the 116,000 square foot facility. The newly installed cell will primarily serve the oil & gas and defense industries, as well as general machining jobs.

"Trace-A-Matic is in a continuous state of process improvement. Our customers demand machining excellence, and Trace is determined to deliver on that," Thorsten Wienss, CEO of Trace-A-Matic, said in a statement. "Our talented people are well trained and equipped with the latest machining technology resulting in exceptional parts and fabrications. It's a business formula that continues to work well for us and more importantly, our customers."

About Trace-A-Matic Corporation

Trace-A-Matic machines precision parts and assemblies for manufacturers in the aerospace, defense & military, food processing & pharmaceutical, heavy equipment, medical equipment, mining, oil & gas, power generation, transportation, and general industrial markets. The company’s state-of-the-art facilities use the latest CNC manufacturing technologies to produce complex and intricate components that meet or exceed the most critical tolerances. They machine parts from castings, weldments, forgings, tubing and bar stock that range in weight from 1 pound to 15,000 pounds.

Trace-A-Matic was established in 1968 and has evolved into a multi-facility operation with locations in Brookfield, WI and Houston, TX serving the US and international customers. They employ a highly skilled workforce of 200+ people that operate 120+ precision machining centers in a combined climate-controlled environment of 300,000+ square feet.

Visit https://www.traceamatic.com/news/manufacturing-efficiency/Smart-NL-3000BL-Lathe-Cell-Installation.html for more information.

Trace-A-Matic North - Headquarters

21125 Enterprise Avenue

Brookfield, WI 53045, USA

https://www.traceamatic.com

sales@traceamatic.com

+1-262-797-7300

Trace-A-Matic South

7210 Empire Central Drive

Houston, TX 77040, USA

+1-713-538-1370



