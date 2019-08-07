Dr. Cynthia Higgins of Serenity to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the journey of self-discovery, the greatest obstacle is our misconception of who we are. The search for serenity can be a vehicle for growth.

Dr. Cynthia Higgins is the founder of Serenity where she specializes in energy psychology to help her clients release the self-limiting beliefs that have been holding them back from achieving the life they hope to lead.

“Joy, love, gratitude, compassion: when we embrace these concepts, it’s liberating,” says Dr. Higgins. “Peace isn't just a concept, it's a choice. Once we gain that clarity, we are empowered, and that's the goal.”

Initially a molecular biologist, Dr. Higgins discovered there is less separation between science and spirituality than we might think.

“I was focused on methodology following it to its logical conclusion,” says Dr. Higgins, “but what happens when logic fails us, and we encounter things we can't explain? It opens us up to the entire realm of spirituality.”

Today, Dr. Higgins is a traditional psychiatrist with a love for all things alternative.

“There are things that traditional psychiatry is not willing to explore that people have a hunger to explore,” says Dr. Higgins. “Energy psychology is capable of accessing the unconscious mind to identify all of the unconscious contributions to our limitations. It allows us to see what we need to change, as well as our strengths. In embracing our strengths, we remove the obstacles that stand in the way of our greatness.

As a speaker, Dr. Higgins is dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional and alternative psychiatry

“Speaking is my passion,” says Higgins. “As much as I love one-on-one work, I really enjoy educating people. To see the type of changes I'm hoping will happen in the field of medicine, particularly as it pertains to mental health, we really have to shift the paradigm itself. If I can expand our consciousness about who we are and what we're truly capable of it will make a big difference.”

