Exclusive Networks Expands Into Cloud Network Management With Aerohive Networks Partnership

Exclusive Networks NAM, the leading distributor in cyber security and cloud transformation, today announced its U.S. and Canadian partnerships with Aerohive Networks, the leader in cloud-managed networking.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Networks NAM, the leading distributor in cyber security and cloud transformation, today announced its U.S. and Canadian partnerships with Aerohive Networks, the leader in cloud-managed networking. The joint goal of this collaborative effort is to expand Exclusive Networks’ delivery of services and help customers benefit from Aerohive’s unrivalled network offerings, including Cloud-Managed Wireless, Switching, Routing, and Security technologies.Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Milpitas, CA, Aerohive Networks made its mark in the IT services industry offering networking products that embraced the rise of Cloud Management, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. Known best for pioneering Controller-Less Wi-Fi and Cloud-Managed Networking, Aerohive’s latest line-up includes the company’s 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) Access Points, its cloud-agnostic A3 Network Access Control enterprise-grade solution, and the AI-Driven HiveManager Network Management System. From deployment to licensing to security, as a true innovator in enterprise networking, Aerohive simplifies the complicated tasks IT usually deals with by offering solutions like zero-touch provisioning, subscription-free cloud management, and intuitive PPSK (Private Pre-Shared Key) services.About Exclusive NetworksExclusive Networks is the global specialist VAD for cybersecurity and cloud solutions – the defining and interdependent technologies of the digital era. Exclusive Networks’ capabilities are backed by best-of-breed vendor portfolios, unparalleled skills and a host of compelling services from pre and post-sales technical support to leasing, training, professional services and global project management. With offices across five continents and presence in over 100 countries, Exclusive Networks has a unique ‘local sale, global scale’ model, enabling its partners to achieve global reach, while delivering all the added value of a locally focused specialized distributor.Find out more at www.exclusive-networks.com About Aerohive NetworksAerohive uses Cloud Management, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence to radically simplify and secure the Access Network. Our Cloud-Managed Wireless, Switching, Routing, and Security technologies provide unrivalled flexibility in deployment, management, and licensing. Credited with pioneering Controller-less Wi-Fi and Cloud Management, Aerohive delivers continuous innovation at Cloud-speed that constantly challenges the industry norm, allowing customers to rethink what’s possible.Our innovations and global cloud footprint radically simplify Access Network operation for 30,000+ customers and 10+ million daily users. See how at www.aerohive.com/customers



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.