The SafeCare Group releases its 2019 Report on US Hospitals Performance

Report on the quality, safety, and efficiency of healthcare delivered by US hospitals

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SafeCare Group has published its 2019 100 SafeCare Hospitals® Report with details on the quality, safety, and efficiency of healthcare delivered by US hospitals.“In response to hospitals requests, The SafeCare Group began monitoring the quality, safety, and efficiency of healthcare delivered by US hospitals,” said Yisrael M. Safeek, MD, MBA, Chairman and CEO. "In response to requests from hospitals interested in comparing their results with those of other hospitals, The SafeCare Group established the 100 SafeCare Hospitals ratings."The 2019 100 SafeCare Hospitals Report presents statistics on the quality, safety, and efficiency of healthcare delivered by US hospitals and was developed for the following purposes:• Comparison - To allow hospitals to compare their quality, safety, and efficiency results with those of other hospitals in bed size category.• Assessment and Learning - To provide data to hospitals to facilitate internal assessment and learning in performance improvement process.• Supplemental Information - To provide supplemental information to help hospitals identify their strengths and areas with potential for improvement.• Trending - To provide data that describe changes in quality, safety, and efficiency performance over time.The Scope and Content of the 2019 100 SafeCare Hospitals Report:- Overall Hospital Metrics- Weighting of Metrics 2015-2019- Overall Trends - Comparing Results Over Time- Areas of Strength for Most Hospitals- Areas with Potential for Improvements- Trending by CMS Programs- Trending by Hospital Beds- Areas of Strength for Large Hospitals- Areas with Potential for Improvements- Areas of Strength for Midsize Hospitals- Areas with Potential for Improvements- Areas of Strength for Small Hospitals- Areas with Potential for Improvements- General Performance Conclusions- HVBP Performance Conclusions- HACRP Performance Conclusions- HRRP Performance ConclusionsThe 100 SafeCare Hospitals listings have the two-pronged goal of giving objective transparency to consumers and incentivizing hospitals to improve care and reduce unnecessary errors that harm patients.Visitors are encouraged to purchase the report at 100safecarehospitals.comAbout The SafeCare GroupThe SafeCare Groupwas founded in 2010 and its motto is “Innovating, Disrupting, Transforming” healthcare. Since 2016, The SafeCare Group invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) to realize game-changing clinical, operational, and financial opportunities for hospitals. We call it SafeCare Applied Intelligence™ or SafeCare AI™ for short to improve healthcare efficiency, quality, and patient safety. SafeCareSoft™ SaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellencethat optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. Since 2013, 100 SafeCare Hospitalslistings have been Recognizing Healthcare Excellenceof 100 US hospitals that excelled with low infections, readmissions, complications, high patient satisfaction, and high value. For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com

