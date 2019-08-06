GoGo Quinoa is announcing a 70% plastic reduction of its packaging within the next 18 months

Our ambition is to offer better food for a better world, and the way food is packaged makes up a big part of what preoccupies our consumers” — Martin Bilodeau

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The plant-based food leader GoGo Quinoa announced an action plan to reduce the use of plastic in its packaging by 70% within the next 18 months.This goal will be achieved specifically by moving towards packaging that will be made of sustainably sourced natural fibers, making them partially or entirely compostable. Natural microorganisms will disintegrate this packaging into organic materials. GoGo Quinoa is also taking other sustainable actions.Furthermore, since 2019, GoGo Quinoa's cardboard packaging is made out of 85% recycled materials and, starting in September, a compostable plastic film will be used on the packaging of our cookies.These actions will allow the business to significantly reduce their ecological footprint while offering consumers environmentally friendly alternatives.« Our ambition is to offer better food for a better world, and the way food is packaged makes up a big part of what preoccupies our consumers,» says Martin Bilodeau, President, and founder of GoGo Quinoa. « The technology of packaging is rapidly evolving, allowing manufacturers to do a little more for the planet. Our goal is to make all of our packaging compostable or reusable. »About GoGo QuinoaGoGo Quinoa (Cie 2 Ameriks) manufactures and imports over 60 plant-based and allergen-free products made from quinoa and other super grains and legumes (chia, amaranth, buckwheat, lentils, chickpea). To meet the growing demand for its products, both in Canada and internationally, the company now operates from a 45 000 square foot factory, which is certified SQF, organic, gluten-free, and Kosher.For more information, we invite you to visit our website http://www.gogoquinoa.com/ Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoGoQuinoa/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gogoquinoa/ LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/cie-2-ameriks-gogo-quinoa



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.