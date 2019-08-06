How Cardone Capital is Changing the Way People Invest in Multifamily Real Estate

Cardone Capital

Offering non-accredited fund opportunities to everyday investors, Cardone Capital is revolutionizing the real estate investment industry.

AVENTURA, FL, USA, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardone Capital, a renowned real estate investment firm specializing in the multifamily housing sector, is acquiring new investors on an almost daily basis due to its cutting-edge approach to investing. According to founder and CEO Grant Cardone, the firm’s current 2,800 investors undoubtedly made the decision to invest with Cardone because of the many advantages offered over the competition.

“One of the main advantages of investing with Cardone is that you don’t have to meet the net worth requirements as an accredited investor,” Cardone explains. “We’ve opened it up to everyday investors, allowing everyone to take advantage of non-accredited fund opportunities. And let me tell you, it’s a terrific opportunity if you like the idea of passive income!”

Cardone emphasizes the fact that all the work is done by Cardone’s expert team:

“We find the deals, we negotiate the purchase and the financing, and we close the deal. Once you’ve made your investment and become a partner, we collect the rent. Then we pay you on a monthly basis; it’s as simple as that.”

With a portfolio of over 5,539 units valued at $1.2 billion in real estate holdings in Florida, Texas, Alabama, and Georgia, Cardone Capital is planning a massive expansion of its portfolio over the next five years.

“For patient investors who are interested in growing their capital and earning far more money than their banks pay them, Cardone Capital is the perfect solution,” Cardone concludes. “But don’t wait too long to make your decision. Fund V is already oversubscribed and will close down at the end of August.”

About Cardone Capital

A private-equity real estate firm that specializes in incoming producing product, Cardone Capital is on a mission to identify, acquire and manage income-producing properties in great locations. The firm provides opportunities for investors to preserve capital investments and collect monthly cash distributions while providing future capital appreciation of the assets.

Cardone Capital’s portfolio currently consists of 5,539 units with a total value of $1.2 billion, and has plans to expand tenfold over the next five years.

For more information, visit the website at https://cardonecapital.com/.





