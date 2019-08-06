Spotlights Neuropsychologist Dr. Janene M. Donarski to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SAINT JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurology is the study of the nervous system. Psychology is the study of the mind and behavior. Neuropsychology exists between the medical and mental health professions, exploring the relationship between the physical brain and behavior.

Our brain runs everything in our body. When there is a neurological trauma, condition, or any difficulty to brain pathology, neuropsychology is the field of practice that tests for behavior or cognition which is influenced by brain functioning. Neuropsychologists utilize a variety of skill sets, from examining the effects of traumatic brain injuries on a person’s mood, behavior, and ability to think; to exploring how effective different treatments are for individuals whose brain functioning has been diminished. It is the neuropsychologists who also provide the neuropsychological assessments that assist therapists and doctors in determining appropriate treatment.

Dr. Janene M. Donarski is a Licensed Psychologist who specializes in neuropsychology. Dr. Donarski is the founder of Family Therapy & Development Centers, Inc. (FTDC) and Neuro-Psychology Consultants (NPC).

“Whether a person has been in a car accident, born prematurely, or they have deficits due to toxin exposure while in-utero which may be the organicity of developmental delay, we help identify through testing those behavioral and cognitive effects of the neurological disorder,” explains Dr. Donarski.

Neuropsychology explores how each of our brain components function, communicate, and collaborate to develop neural circuitries in the brain. Dr. Donarski’s interests led her to pursue her PhD in Clinical Psychology and later to specialize in neuropsychology after years of working as a clinical Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW).

“Since the addition of NPC in 2008, we’ve built FTDC from a one-room, one-therapist office to a full psychological service center in the community,” says Dr. Donarski. “We have helped thousands of people, with doctors referring to us from all over the state of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Illinois. FTDC employs 9 practitioners and 7 administrative/office support staff, so it's not just me anymore. What we do here is phenomenal.”

Dr. Donarski’s unique specialization as a neuropsychologist has made her a much sought after expert witness and speaker. Dr. Donarski is a Certified Forensic Physician and has been engaged in contracts for legal cases involving malpractice, competence to stand trial, as well as psychological and neuropsychological disabilities.

“I've always been interested in the law and forensic psychology is the intersection of clinical specialties, like psychology, to the legal justice system,” says Dr. Donarski. “I might have an individual who is being accused of malpractice, or they're being charged with a felony. The lawyers or court might ask me to help assess the malpractice as to if the accused’s actions caused the mental health disability, or they may ask me to assess the person’s mental ability to determine whether the accused goes through the traditional judicial system or, if it’s more appropriate, what we call mental health court. Additionally, the lawyer or court may request recommendations as well. We help answer those important questions.”

Dr. Donarski also travels the country under contract to provide Continuing Education Credits and Professional Development speaking on the neuroscience behind various disorders as well as effective behavioral treatments.

