Siemens Mobility Chooses Softil’s Client Software for Next Generation LTE-R Train Communications Solutions

Pierre Hagendorf, CEO Softil

Siemens Mobility adopts Softil’s BEEHD client framework to bring best-of-breed mission critical communications solutions to LTE-R rail networks

POOLE, UK, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Siemens Mobility and leading mission critical communications (MCX or MCC) enabler Softil today jointly announce an agreement that will see a range of next generation communications solutions come to market for use in Long Term Evolution-Railway (LTE-R) railways as well as Mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) metro applications like underground/tram buses etc.

The MCX solutions will support the Future Railway Mobile Communications Systems (FRMCS) of the International Union of Railways (UIC) to build a Global Rail Traffic Management System (GRTMS) for the entire rail industry, bringing significant economic and operational benefits and efficiencies to operators in the process.

“The rail industry is at the forefront of the mission-critical communication revolution and GSM-R based systems have already been replaced by LTE-R solutions in Asia Pacific (APAC) and the trend is expected to widen across other markets in 2019/20,” says Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO. “With Softil’s BEEHD client framework at the heart of Siemens Mobility’s next generation LTE-R offerings, the rail industry will have a range of supremely reliable solutions packed with rich communication features.”

The new radio system for the Railway industry has to guarantee the interoperability with GSM-R whilst delivering on these three main areas:

• Critical communications – Secure voice communication between driver and signaller, provision for emergency and group calls, real-time video imagery for any occurring incidents and the intelligent bearer for European Train Control System (ETCS) and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) operation;

• Performance communications – Track condition monitoring, Connected Driver Advisory System (C-DAS), on-train telemetry, maintenance of non-critical infrastructure, non-critical real-time video, wireless communication for on-train-staff;

• Business communications – passenger information system, passenger entertainment and passenger communication connections.

Siemens Mobility will enable existing GSM-R users to develop a migration plan that will enable all of the above.

“The rail industry is facing unprecedented challenges in handling increasing numbers of passengers and freight traffic loads,” says Russell Clarke, General Manager, Mobile Communications at Siemens Mobility. “After careful analysis of market options, Siemens Mobility chose Softil’s BEEHD client technology as the outstanding Software Development Kit (SDK) for our developers to build best-of-breed LTE-R communications solutions for the rail industry in the shortest timeframe.”

LTE-R is the foundation for the railway variant of the 3GPP MCC over LTE/5G (MCPTT) standard. What sets the LTE-R technology apart from the currently used GSM-R is that it brings the full power of broadband networks including voice, video, text, images, location and more and not just simple voice.

The Softil BEEHD framework is LTE-R compatible and will enable Siemens Mobility’s solutions to deliver stable voice as well as data communications on trains running at speeds in excess of 400km/h. LTE-R technology makes possible live tracking of a train and transmitting railroad information to engine drivers, and also enables multimedia-based group calling and SMS services on top of voice call services. Additionally, real-time group/individual communication is made possible between train engineers and control centers.

Softil’s BEEHD IP communications solution is a cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for chipset vendors, device manufacturers, system integrators, application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based voice and video over LTE (VoLTE, ViLTE and MCPTT/MCX) solutions. The quality of the award-winning SDK is unmatched within the communications industry and BEEHD was proven to satisfy all required key performance indicators (KPIs) set by the 3GPP MCX standard, as well as often even stricter KPIs required by global carriers and service providers.

About Siemens Mobility

Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in transport solutions for more than 160 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio in its core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems, intelligent traffic systems as well as related services. With digitalization, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. In fiscal year 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, the former Siemens Mobility Division posted revenue of €8.8 billion and had around 34,200 employees worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility.

About Softil

Softil is today’s de-facto IP communications leader and enabler for more than 800 corporations across the globe. Its technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP with a wide range of embedded technologies and testing solutions, combining our unique expertise in standards-based signalling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks, including IMS, Diameter, SIP and H.323, as well as its state-of-the-art BEEHD client framework, provide the core technology behind the rich media applications and products of today’s Enterprise, IMS/VoLTE, and Mission Critical communications industry, greatly simplifies their development, and ensures earliest time-to-market. For further information, visit https://www.softil.com.



