Could This Be The Sexiest Condo In Toronto?

Seventy5 Portland Street

Edgy Video Helping To Promote An Upscale Downtown Loft

This is a hot lounge that happens to be in the lower penthouse of a downtown condo building. We had to show that.” — Daniel Steinfeld

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are a lot of properties for sale in Downtown Toronto, many of them condos, and many of those are considered 'hot'. Few if any though, have taken their promotion to really show off how hot they can be.

On The Block Realty, a boutique brokerage that has been catching the eye of many with their new takes on real estate in the GTA has released a launch video for their latest listing - a large 2-story loft in the sought after 'Seventy5 Portland' building. The lower penthouse is gorgeous, and has all the makings of a hosting dream.

Katie and Daniel Steinfeld, co-owners of On The Block, and co-listing salespeople of the condo saw more than 'just another great condo' when they walked in. "This loft was an experience," Daniel said. "We knew this wasn't about selling a unit on its features alone. It had tremendous personality, and we could see that the true draw was how amazing it was put together for the ultimate entertainer's paradise, so we decided it made sense to show what that could look like."

Showing an entertainer's paradise meant actually creating an image of that lifestyle for people to see. "Simply taking great pictures wasn't enough," said Katie. "We had to put on a show."

And what a show it is.

To launch the release of the loft, the Steinfelds produced a teaser video that brought together 'beautiful people' for a sexy, sophisticated image of what the property could deliver. The video shows some of the hottest models in the city for an intimate 'night in' that strategically features every inch of the unit, while showing off the people inside as well. Effectively, a small party was thrown and videotaped so would be purchasers could have a taste of what life in that lower penthouse is meant to be.

Does it need the video? No. The condo is tastefully decorated and no feature is overlooked, from a marble slab backsplash, to caesarstone counters, to one of the coolest custom 6 piece washrooms ever. On the list of upgrades alone, the condo is a showstopper, but there is more to display than just decor. "The view, the layout, the way two dozen people can have a party and not feel crowded. This is a hot lounge that happens to be in the lower penthouse of a downtown condo building. We had to show that."

Check out the video for yourself, but no the models do not come with the condo.

"The Night In"



