Softlink IC's Liberty User Group Meeting in Melbourne This Week

The Softlink team is looking forward to catching up with many of our Liberty users in Melbourne this week.

About Softlink Information Centres:Softlink Information Centres specialises in knowledge, content and library management systems and request management systems for special, education, government and corporate information centres and libraries.Our leading solutions, Liberty and illumin, integrate with the latest digital technologies, providing a centralised performance platform to store, manage, discover and deliver your physical and digital resources. BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are looking forward to catching up with our Liberty customers who are attending the Melbourne Liberty User Group Meeting and Masterclass this Thursday the 8th and Friday the 9th of August. A fun and relaxing evening of drinks and canapés will finish off a full Thursday very nicely!This year Softlink information Centres will hold a Liberty and illumin roadshow event after the conclusion of the traditional Masterclass on the 21st of June from 1.30 pm – 3.30 pm.For librarians working in any type of special library, who are interested in a product that will help them manage their deluge of reference queries, it will be worth an hour of your time to get a peek at illumin! For those looking to change their library management system, don’t miss the opportunity to get up close and personal to Liberty.For our Liberty customers in the UK and Europe, registration for the September London UGM is now open. To access the London conference details go to Softlink IC Events page. We look forward to seeing you there.



